WOW! WIN 2 Tickets On Cathay Pacific To Either China Or Japan
Roll up Dubai!
We’re a city of residents who loveeeee to travel and this post is giving one lucky winner the opportunity to WIN two flights to either Japan or China and it’s all thanks to Cathay Pacific.
But that’s not all.
Until January 21, the Hong Kong carrier has flights starting from AED1,859 to the world’s top travel destinations! If you’ve been waiting till the New Year to make those travel plans, the time is now! Grab your wallet, ‘cus these prices WILL NOT last long. (Scroll for full deets)
Enter now for this life-changing prize
2020 is here and Cathay Pacific is giving you all the reasons to book ASAP
Introducing ‘Jan On Plan On,’ a campaign that’s about to tempt you into booking a trip to the destination you’ve been dreaming of for years.
Japan, China, Australia, North America, gangs’ ALL here and if you book before January 21 you can grab rates from just AED1,859! I-DEAL (geddit?!).
Plan the trip you’ve always dreamed to take
Take note: 12 amazing destinations with great rates
If you’ve ever dreamed of travelling to the Far East, Cathay Pacific has got you.
With *three flights to Japan, (Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya) and *two to China (Shanghai & Beijing).
Alternatively, discover the beauty of Down Under via *three flights to either Melbourne, Sydney or Brisbane.
And finally, if you’ve been curious about a trip to the states, now’s the time to book! With deals on Cathay Pacific flights to San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.