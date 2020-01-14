د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WOW! WIN 2 Tickets On Cathay Pacific To Either China Or Japan

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Roll up Dubai!

We’re a city of residents who loveeeee to travel and this post is giving one lucky winner the opportunity to WIN two flights to either Japan or China and it’s all thanks to Cathay Pacific.

But that’s not all.

Until January 21, the Hong Kong carrier has flights starting from AED1,859 to the world’s top travel destinations! If you’ve been waiting till the New Year to make those travel plans, the time is now! Grab your wallet, ‘cus these prices WILL NOT last long. (Scroll for full deets)

Enter now for this life-changing prize

2020 is here and Cathay Pacific is giving you all the reasons to book ASAP

Introducing ‘Jan On Plan On,’ a campaign that’s about to tempt you into booking a trip to the destination you’ve been dreaming of for years.

Japan, China, Australia, North America, gangs’ ALL here and if you book before January 21 you can grab rates from just AED1,859! I-DEAL (geddit?!).

Plan the trip you’ve always dreamed to take

Take note: 12 amazing destinations with great rates

If you’ve ever dreamed of travelling to the Far East, Cathay Pacific has got you.

With *three flights to Japan, (Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya) and *two to China (Shanghai & Beijing).

Alternatively, discover the beauty of Down Under via *three flights to either Melbourne, Sydney or Brisbane.

And finally, if you’ve been curious about a trip to the states, now’s the time to book! With deals on Cathay Pacific flights to San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

To book your tickets now visit the Cathay Pacific website

All information here.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?