Get Cheeky At This Polynesian-Themed Brunch Favourite At JBR
Feeling cheeky?
A delightful Friday brunch is the best solution for winter, this windy weather calls for a cheeky brunch with the iconic Tiki Puka Puka (if you know, you know) drink at Trader Vic’s Cheeky Tiki Brunch. For AED375 per person, a premium package includes fresh seafood, sushi, Asian fusion dishes and a delectable dessert station with different puddings AND a chocolate fountain and, are you ready for this… unlimited Mai Tais and Tiki Puka Pukas.
This Polynesian-themed resto-bar is located in central JBR
While distracted by the relaxing views of the water, JBR’s fab surroundings (hello Ain Dubai!), be in awe at the seafood selection of fresh crabs, skewer shrimps, fresh oysters AND lobster, and the enchanting entrance of the tuna followed by a carving- a cheeky Tiki brunch tradition.
Fry up your own cho cho with a miniature flame on your table, or select from the dessert section- filled with pudding, a chocolate fountain and everything that’d delight a sweet craving. Catch foooood GOALS while observing deelish wok noodle plates at the live stations.
You’ve been heard- a bigger dance floor is now ready for you to GET down
Cha cha, salsa and sway and vibe along to the exciting Latin band performing south American classics every Friday.
Put on those leis, get cheeky tiki at the new Tiki Puka Puka Ice Luge (yes, the boat is gone!) and live your best life.
Reserve your spots for this fab brunch NOW!
Where? LP Level, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah
Call 04 318 2530 or book it online, here.