Get Cheeky At This Polynesian-Themed Brunch Favourite At JBR

A delightful Friday brunch is the best solution for winter, this windy weather calls for a cheeky brunch with the iconic Tiki Puka Puka (if you know, you know) drink at Trader Vic’s Cheeky Tiki Brunch. For AED375 per person, a premium package includes fresh seafood, sushi, Asian fusion dishes and a delectable dessert station with different puddings AND a chocolate fountain and, are you ready for this… unlimited Mai Tais and Tiki Puka Pukas.

This Polynesian-themed resto-bar is located in central JBR

While distracted by the relaxing views of the water, JBR’s fab surroundings (hello Ain Dubai!), be in awe at the seafood selection of fresh crabs, skewer shrimps, fresh oysters AND lobster, and the enchanting entrance of the tuna followed by a carving- a cheeky Tiki brunch tradition.

Fry up your own cho cho with a miniature flame on your table, or select from the dessert section- filled with pudding, a chocolate fountain and everything that’d delight a sweet craving. Catch foooood GOALS while observing deelish wok noodle plates at the live stations.