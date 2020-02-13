Private Blend Sessions Are The Perfect Evening Experience You Haven’t Tried Before
Want to switch up your usual Dubai nights? Well, you could plan drinks with a few friends somewhere OR you could plan drinks with a few friends at a private tasting session which delves into the world of blended Scotch, serves up a delicious selection of appetizers and offers fascinating insights by one of the region’s top experts. Ahh, the world of multitasking has never been more fruitful.
If you’ve been eager to learn about the craftsmanship that goes into Chivas’ iconic blends, lucky you, here is your chance.
Chivas presents The Blend Sessions, a series of unique tasting masterclasses put together to inspire those who want to explore and experiment with the iconic blended Scotch. Whether you are a novice or self-proclaimed expert, there is something for everyone.
Round up the gang and have a unique affair with The Blend Sessions, each carefully curated to offer an outstanding experience worth sharing and led by Chivas Brand Ambassador Michael White.
The four sessions are The Chivas Tasting Session, Chivas18: Crafted For The Senses, Chivas Ultis Experience, and The Chivas Cocktail Masterclass, all priced between AED200 to AED400 per person (depending on the session and venue you choose.)
1. Chivas Tasting Session
For the explorers looking to discover and learn, this is an unmissable experience where you’re welcomed with an old fashion and it’s all uphill from there! Go through the exciting flavours of Chivas 12, Extra, Mizunara, and Chivas 18.
Price: AED250 to AED300 (this includes a welcome drink, canapés, Chivas tasting, and after-tasting cocktails).
2. Chivas 18: Crafted For The Senses
For the people who love to experiment, enhance your senses with this session. Through six different expressions of Chivas 18, this session is guaranteed to take you on a journey to explore the 85 unique flavours of this award-winning blend.
Price: AED300 to AED400 (includes a welcome drink, canapés, Chivas tasting, and after-tasting cocktails).
3. Chivas Ultis Experience
For the connoisseurs who want to experience the ultimate expression of Chivas Regal, this one’s for you. Delve into the five luxurious signature malts that make Ultis such a renowned blend.
Price: AED400 (includes a welcome drink, canapes, Chivas Ultis tasting and an after tasting cocktail)
4. Chivas Cocktail Masterclass
For the creators looking to learn the art of Chivas cocktail making, this one is sure to help you impress your friends the next time you have them around for drinks.
Price: AED250 to AED300 (includes a welcome drink, canapés, Chivas tasting, and after-tasting cocktails).
Bring the team together
Now’s the time to try something new!
From tasting to creating, become an OG in the world of Scotch with these blending masterclasses.