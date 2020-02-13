Private Blend Sessions Are The Perfect Evening Experience You Haven’t Tried Before

Want to switch up your usual Dubai nights? Well, you could plan drinks with a few friends somewhere OR you could plan drinks with a few friends at a private tasting session which delves into the world of blended Scotch, serves up a delicious selection of appetizers and offers fascinating insights by one of the region’s top experts. Ahh, the world of multitasking has never been more fruitful.

If you’ve been eager to learn about the craftsmanship that goes into Chivas’ iconic blends, lucky you, here is your chance.

Chivas presents The Blend Sessions, a series of unique tasting masterclasses put together to inspire those who want to explore and experiment with the iconic blended Scotch. Whether you are a novice or self-proclaimed expert, there is something for everyone.

Round up the gang and have a unique affair with The Blend Sessions, each carefully curated to offer an outstanding experience worth sharing and led by Chivas Brand Ambassador Michael White.

The four sessions are The Chivas Tasting Session, Chivas18: Crafted For The Senses, Chivas Ultis Experience, and The Chivas Cocktail Masterclass, all priced between AED200 to AED400 per person (depending on the session and venue you choose.)