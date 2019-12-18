8 Christmas Day And NYE Parties You Need To Book In Right Away
Let’s set the scene…
You’re dressed up to the nines, entering a hotel that’s simply exploding with festive fun, decorations are everywhere and you can just feeeeeel it…
It’s CHRISTMAS in Dubai… yaaaaaaaay!
The mood and energy is like no other, (are people actually jolly?!) and nowhere is making more of an effort to bring you holiday vibes than Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, which has a whole host of Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations and partayyssss to look forward to, so without further ado.. here are ALL the big parties you need to know about.
4 Christmas Day parties for all ages and budgets!
- Pop on a lei and have yourself a tropical-style Cheeky Tiki Christmas at Trader Vic’s JBR. Signature cocktails and Polynesian inspired dishes from AED399 per person.
- Head to BiCE Ristorante for a classy Christmas Day affair, with a live pianist, and fantastic Italian festive brunch spread, from AED250 per person.
- Your favourite Irish pub, McGettigan’s (obviously!) invites you for a 3-course menu with five house drinks for AED299 per person.
- Oceana is the all-day dining restaurant, with a very chilled brunch set up. With live entertainment and a dedicated kid’s spread, this is perfect for the family. AED295 (house drinks) AED100 (kids 6-12 years).
Ring in the dawn of a new decade at these 4 FAB NYE parties
- Ring in the new year with sand in your toes to the soundtrack of 80’s & 90’s tunes, this is an LED party and it sounds like so much fun! Find it at Wavebreaker Beach, AED250 (with AED200 back on f&b).
- A short walk away, Wavebreaker Beach Restaurant is hosting an all-inclusive Gala dinner. AED750 (soft drinks) AED1,100 (unlimited house drinks) AED350 (kids 6-12 years).
- Take in views of Ain Dubai from BiCE Sky Bar. Located on the 10th floor, with front-row seat views of the Arabian Gulf, it doesn’t get much better than this. AED1,000 (indoor seating) AED1,350 (outdoor seating).
- For a night to remember, book yourself in now for BiCE Ristorante, where a five-course Italian dinner awaits. With live music by a pianist and afterparty beach party access, this one is truly something special. AED700 (indoor) AED950 (outdoor).
For bookings and reservations: +971 43182319 or email at restaurant.jbr@hilton.com