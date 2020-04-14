This Company Ranked The Very Best Place To Work In 2019
Have you ever worked in a company that allows you to take leave for charity or community work? One that allows you to be flexible? And work in an environment that works hard to empower employees and promote wellbeing?
If you have, lucky you! Companies like this are NOT the standard…
And so, companies that DO work hard to promote work culture deserve recognition, and attention must be paid to a company which continues to achieve recognition for its work culture mission.
Without further ado… Cisco was number 1 in Great Place to Work globally in 2019 while Cisco UAE ranked 2nd on the UAE’s Great Place to Work list. No easy feat!
Why though?
The worldwide leader in IT and networking is diverse, it CARES about its employees and gives back to the community, here are 4 reasons why it ranked so high
4. A conscious culture that strives to increase reliability, empathy and integrity
It’s easy to define a workplace culture, seeing it through is the hard part. For Cisco? The global leader in technology strives to give each person a voice, where empowering all employees and holding them accountable comes part and parcel.
Cisco focuses on three key areas:
- Environment (dignity, respect, fairness and equity) 2. Characteristics (every level strives to adopt behaviours like kindness, furthermore, employees have the option to take five paid working days to contribute towards the community or charity-related activities…erm, amazing!) 3. Experience (employees gain knowledge from interacting with managers, learning from peers)
3. Diverse in every sense of the word
Cisco prides itself on diversity, aiming to mirror the market it serves. (And find a more diverse market than here in the UAE… we’ll wait!)
Acknowledging that diversity transcends gender, generation, race, ethnicity, orientation, ability, religion and more, the company aims to be diverse in all its sectors.
2. A mental health strategy for 73,000 employees
On-site and virtual health services are just the start of Cisco’s aim to promote wellbeing as a priority.
Cisco introduced a global initiative, the Mental Health Strategy, which promotes access to internal and external resources for employees as well as supporting engagement by leaders across the globe to lead by example.
1. A flexible approach for employees and best in class for communication
You’d expect no less from a leader in networking, but a modern workplace is ideal for employees to deliver their best work while empowering business growth.
Leading with advanced communication software, Cisco TelePresence and WebEx platforms, employing processes to ensure a more efficient work environment, and upskilling talent, ensure employees progress during their time with the Cisco family.
Finally, flexibility is a standout feature for employees. Cisco has a flexible approach for office hours and offers best-in-class technologies, helping employees communicate from where there are.