This Company Ranked The Very Best Place To Work In 2019

Have you ever worked in a company that allows you to take leave for charity or community work? One that allows you to be flexible? And work in an environment that works hard to empower employees and promote wellbeing?

If you have, lucky you! Companies like this are NOT the standard…

And so, companies that DO work hard to promote work culture deserve recognition, and attention must be paid to a company which continues to achieve recognition for its work culture mission.

Without further ado… Cisco was number 1 in Great Place to Work globally in 2019 while Cisco UAE ranked 2nd on the UAE’s Great Place to Work list. No easy feat!

Why though?

The worldwide leader in IT and networking is diverse, it CARES about its employees and gives back to the community, here are 4 reasons why it ranked so high