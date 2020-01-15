This Life Hack For Earning Rewards To Make Big Payments Is A Serious Game Changer

The effort of keeping up with all your bills, transactions, savings, expenditures can be a HUGE pain. We know it and so does Citibank, because they have just come out with a first-of-its-kind payment solution for all your financial needs.

Introducing, Citi PayAll.

This new payment solution enables ALL Citi credit cardholders to settle off all their recurring or one-off payments on the Citi Mobile® App while also earning reward points or cashback at the same time depending on the Citi credit card they have.