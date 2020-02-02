5 Reasons That Make The New Crowne Plaza At Dubai Marina Perfect For Modern Business Travellers

We all know one person who enjoys work trips a wee bit much. And why shouldn’t they? One Dubai hotel understands just how busy the Emirate is; how people come and go, stay for work and head out. Introducing: Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, the new hotel that combines that business-savvy vibe with a fun one, right in the heart of Dubai Marina. Here are 5 reasons why you need to bookmark this article to book either a short staycation or indulge during your business trip at this hotel:

5. The rooms are A-class! With 273 rooms, 61 club rooms and 32 exclusive suites (with balconies overlooking that FAB Marina skyline), it’s clear one of the main highlights of Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina is its convenient location. Beds that are more comfortable than one would imagine, ideal for the tired traveller longing to get in a good nap. One of the unique things about this hotel is that their rooms have a Sleep Advantage® programme and a wake-up service. In case, your jet-lagged self misses the alarm. PLUS, there are options to be driven around by a chauffeur from and to the airport (just book it ahead at a good rate), as well as make your check-ins and outs much easier. Basically, you get to tailor everything to your liking and who doesn’t like feeling spoiled like that?

4. Hungry? Forget leaving the hotel, since there are 6 incredible options foodies will loooove From Lo+Cale, the hotel’s all-day dining resto that can serve up any international dish, with live cooking stations too. Mmmm, just imagine the early breakfast options! For a quick catch-up with your colleagues, or a simple meet-up spot, head to Connexions, the hotel’s indoor café, with a relaxed ambience and some grab-and-go food. How about trying unwinding with a few drinks at the lobby bar, Hive; or trying some shisha outdoors at Nara, an Arabic-themed resto with the BEST views of the city. When summer rolls around, guests will be happy to know that Aqua Marina, the hotel’s pool bar, makes the perfect location for those light bites and cocktails. Not to mention, the perfect tanning spot. But just when you thought it’s over, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina also has a signature resto, Charm Thai, that serves up authentic Thai street food and drinks. All of this goodness is set-up along with an al-fresco terrace. Dream!

3. Dubai Marina is THE place to be The hotel’s location being in the centre of all that is good is another thing to be grateful for. When you don’t have as much time to explore the city you’re in for work, it can be a bit of a waste. But no, not here. Having access to Dubai Marina gives you plenty MORE options, like check out the beach at JBR, taking the Dubai Metro or tram (experience, why not?), hitting the cinema, plenty foodie spots, bars and restaurants. The towering buildings at Dubai Marina make the perfect backdrop to a morning jog too.

2. It’s perfecttttt for all business-related activities Got meetings to have? Events to plan? Conferences to be held? Worry not, because of The Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina’s exceptional ballroom, selection of meeting rooms and all the amenities you’d need with it. Some rooms can accommodate up to 200 guests, making it an ideal venue for business travellers and tourists.

1. It’s not all business, but pleasure too (YESSS!) Business travellers who are on a strict fitness routine need not worry about missing a day at the gym. Why, you ask? Because Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina has state-of-the-art fitness facilities and a gym that’s open 24 hours a day, all day err-day! There’s also an outdoor swimming pool, in case working out indoors isn’t your thing. Talk about convenience.