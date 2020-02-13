ATTN: Disney On Ice Is Coming To Abu Dhabi And Frozen Fans Will Want To Attend This

Fairytales are for both the kids and adults. Let’s be real, we’ve all grown up watching a Disney movie one way or another. And, we’ve definitely got a treat in store for all you fans! Disney On Ice presents Frozen! is coming to Abu Dhabi for the first time. CAN. NOT. WAIT! Frozen was a blockbuster hit when it came out in cinemas and with songs now iconic and characters glued in our mind, this is sure to be something spectacular. Follow the tale of Anna and Elsa, in a live ice-skating performance, with all the amazing special effects you could imagine and nonstop singalong with the performers. This is ideal for the young and the kids-at-heart, awww!

Follow the story of Anna’s quest to find her sister Catch the beautiful tale of real love, sisterhood and strength through obstacles by watching Anna search for her sister, who was gifted icy powers that left their kingdom in a lifetime of winter. Olaf, everyone’s favourite snowman will be ’round, along with Kristoff, his trusty reindeer, Sven, and other Frozen characters are sure to pop up in this fabulous theatre-on-ice performance. The best part? Disney on Ice presents Frozen will be hosted by none other than Mickey and Minnie Mouse. What joy it would be to bring family members down to this! Or a pre-Valentines surprise for bae? Either way, it is NOT to be missed.

Get READY to sing along with your favourite Frozen characters “Let it goooooo, let it gooooooo!”

Feel the magic on stage AND on ice, with a full performance that will bring to life the wondrous world of Arendelle