Dive Into 2020 The Right Way With A Brunch Party That’s Next-Level Lit

Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR has a fabulous new brunch on Fridays that will beat all the ones you already know. Starting March 6 (the official launch!), the Absolutely Barreled brunch will take place for 4 hours at an unbeatable rate.

The food, vibes, people, and spaaaaaaace will make this Friday brunch you’ll LOOOOVE!

Lock, Stock and Barrel is going BIIIIIG!

Sharing platters will be going ’round, with free-flowing cocktails and house bevvies; with all the home-cooked, fried goodness that one longs for in a brunch set-up. You don’t even have to get up out of the table since it will all be brought to you. Fab!