Dive Into 2020 The Right Way With A Brunch Party That’s Next-Level Lit
Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR has a fabulous new brunch on Fridays that will beat all the ones you already know. Starting March 6 (the official launch!), the Absolutely Barreled brunch will take place for 4 hours at an unbeatable rate.
The food, vibes, people, and spaaaaaaace will make this Friday brunch you’ll LOOOOVE!
Lock, Stock and Barrel is going BIIIIIG!
Sharing platters will be going ’round, with free-flowing cocktails and house bevvies; with all the home-cooked, fried goodness that one longs for in a brunch set-up. You don’t even have to get up out of the table since it will all be brought to you. Fab!
And even better? There’s a happy hour between 4-8 pm!
Go ham or go home!
The menu? Poppin’ starters, sharing platters (like popcorn shrimp and loaded potato tots), with dessert and more.. just to name a few!
Indulge in comforting, mouth-watering and unlimited rounds of food, bevvies and free-flowing cocktails at the brunch with options for a trio of hummus, nachos, cobb salad and crudites. A group of friends can also enjoy sharing platters with spring rolls, popcorn shrimp (this is a must-try!), deep-fried brie, flatbreads, sliders and loaded potato tots.
Can’t think of anything better to go with those bevvies and vibes!
For dessert; keep some space in your tummy for some delish New York-style cheesecake, or a triple chocolate mud cake (depending on your mood). The wild ones will also enjoy SWEET kebab skewers and the girlies can stock up on lollipops, candy floss, popcorn and all the other childhood nostalgia sweets.
YUM!
The entertainment will be off the chain, boss
Live vocals, ALL the music you’d ever want to hear, some beatboxing, drummers, guitar solos OH and let’s not forget the famous Lockdown complimentary shots!
Get all this litness on your ‘gram feed and ENJOY being the envy of all your friends.
The important bits:
Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR’s new brunch ‘Absolutely Barreled’ will launch on Friday, March 6, 2020.
When? Fridays between 12-4pm
Where? Lock Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence
Price? AED200 non-boozy package and AED250 with booze.
Contact 04 392 7120 or email reception.jbr@lsbdubai.com