The World’s Best Tennis Players Are Coming For The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Every year tennis stars descend on the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship, but this year, in particular, feels special.

Why, you ask?

‘Cus the line up feels like Grand Slam standard and it’s happening right here in Dubai!

Djokovic, Federer, Tsitsipas, Bautista, along with the women’s world number one Ashleigh Barty and reigning Grand Slam champs, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu and SO. MANY. MORE. are all confirmed to play the tournament which runs from February 17 to February 29.

Get your tickets while you still can here!

Your only challenge? Figuring out how you can attend Every. Single. Day.