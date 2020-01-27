The World’s Best Tennis Players Are Coming For The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Every year tennis stars descend on the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship, but this year, in particular, feels special.
Why, you ask?
‘Cus the line up feels like Grand Slam standard and it’s happening right here in Dubai!
Djokovic, Federer, Tsitsipas, Bautista, along with the women’s world number one Ashleigh Barty and reigning Grand Slam champs, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu and SO. MANY. MORE. are all confirmed to play the tournament which runs from February 17 to February 29.
Your only challenge? Figuring out how you can attend Every. Single. Day.
The women’s world number one will have a battle on her hands
Famous for bringing legendary names over the last two decades, including Justine Henin, Lindsay Davenport, Elena Dementieva and Venus Williams, this year is no different.
And with the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships offering equal prize money to both women and men, the action kickstarts right from day one.
Aussies will no doubt be rooting for world number 1, Ashleigh Barty but she’s got her work cut out for her, with some of the biggest names in women’s tennis also set to take the grass stage.
Ashleigh Barty, Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Belinda Bencic and more are coming for women’s week which runs from February 17 until February 22.
The men’s tennis is almost booked out.. and you can see why
The gang is ALL HERE and you can imagine the eyes of the world’s tennis fans will be firmly on Dubai for this tournament.
From February 24 until February 29, a choice pick of world’s greatest tennis stars takes the stage, starring reigning Australian Open and Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, eight-time Dubai champion Roger Federer, 2019 ATP Finals winner Stefanos Tsitsipas and 2018 Dubai champion Roberto Bautista Agut.
It does NOT matter which day you manage to nab tickets for, expect world-class tennis all around.
The important bits
Dubai Duty Free Tennis runs from February 17 – 29
