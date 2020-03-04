Prepare Your Tastebuds For 18 Days Of Foodie Fun At Dubai Festival City Mall!

Foodies, round-up & gather up because the most-anticipated event of the year is back. Get a taste of the world’s best cuisine in the city with the most options for food, right at the Dubai Festival City Mall. This annual festival has become a revered event to celebrate international cuisines; right under one roof and the mall is doing its part to celebrate the festival through the Festival of Flavours at #DFCM. For 2020, Dubai Food Festival is running for 18 straight days (oh yeah, that’s a lot of time for your taste-buds to experience the most!) Whether it’s Indian, Filipino, Lebanese, Emirati or Danish food that you like – this celebration ties it all in with special offers, foodie activities, promotions like no other and by bringing in celebrity chefs! Basically, if you like food AND want a chance to win a FREE trip for TWO to Rome, keep on reading.

If you spend a minimum of AED200 at the mall (on anything), you get an adorable little Food Passport that’ll grant you entry to the Festival of Flavours activation zones, workshops AND an outdoor cinema How adorbs! Not to mention, now’s the perfect time to visit since the weather is too fabulous to remain indoors. That’s not all folks! With the Food Passport, you get exclusive discounts and over 50+ offers and promotions in restaurants and cafes in the mall, OMG!!!

Visit an array of food festival zones like the Pumpkin Patch, Candy-ville (YUM!), Chef’s Station, Route 66 …and again, an outdoor cinema. If you’re a person who’d looove to get craftsy with their hands, then you should defo check out Candy-Ville – an area where both kids and adults can take their creativity to another level. For the health-nuts looking to learn a bit through some fun workshops; or to dine organic, healthy options are available at the Pumpkin patch; Chef’s station will be a space for live cooking stations so you can catch all the action live at a super-cosy outdoor cinema, or Route 66 for incredibly aesthetic entertainment that’s themed all across the mall.

The entire MALL will be buzzing with entertainment – the only place you’ll find the biggest celebrations for the Dubai Food Festival.

FYI, you also get a chance to WIN a 4-day trip to Rome for TWO when you visit the Dubai Food Festival AND you can only win this at Dubai Festival City Mall, so GO, go, go!

Grab your grub and get some discounts across ALL the restaurants and cafés in the mall!

Mark this down: a night of magical fireworks at Festival Bay Head to the Dubai Festival City Mall on March 6 at 8.30 pm and catch the incredible fireworks show for all at Festival Bay. This is ONE way to celebrate Dubai Food Festival at the mall- in style!

