WOW: This One Simple Offer Helps You Experience The Best Of Dubai
There’s nothing like the feeling of trying something new. The simple pleasure that comes with discovering the unexplored, and exploring surprising new destinations.
And one of the best things about living in Dubai? It’s a city which continues to unleash new experiences.
A long-established partnership between Visa and Jumeirah is encouraging your explorer-vibes with a very simple offer…
With Visa, you get up to 25% off on dining and stays across Jumeirah restaurants and hotels.
Read that again, and consider it. A quarter off Dubai’s top hotel brand and destinations – ah-mayzing!
Jumeirah is a brand that needs NO introduction
From Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Mina A Salam and Jumeirah Al Naseem to Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the list of iconic properties under Jumeirah, a homegrown Dubai brand, is endless.
And yes, you can get up to 25% off stays at all their properties, including the iconic Burj Al Arab with Visa.
But the offer also extends to restaurants including The Rib Room, Junsui, Trattoria Toscana and… pretty much the who’s who of restaurants worth visiting in Dubai – the gang is ALL here. Read the full scope of Jumeirah restaurants here.
With Visa you can give in to the temptation and experience the best of what Dubai has to offer
Here are five destinations you should visit with family, friends, or simply for some solo exploration
5. Jumeirah Al Naseem – the perfect blend of modern heritage and vision
4. Jumeirah Beach Hotel – the iconic wave-shaped building that’s just had a major refurb
3. Wild Wadi Waterpark – a thrilling day out!
2. Jumeirah Al Qasr – The palace of Madinat Jumeirah combined with a wondrous trail of intricate waterways
1. Burj Al Arab – the one hotel in the world that has hard-earned reputation for ‘seven-star service’
The important bits:
Learn more about the Visa partnership with Jumeirah.