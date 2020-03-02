WATCH: Dubai Police Video Shows The Dramatic 60-Minute Crackdown Of A Gang Selling Fake Watches

Dubai Police, swift as always, proved how they maintain the city’s safeness by releasing a video of a recent bust that took place in an area in Naif, Deira- in only 60 minutes after receiving a tip.

More than 29,187 replicas of high-end brands such as Rolex, Gucci and Cartier watches- all totalling up to AED1.2 billion were seized in January 2020. In movie-like suspense, the video shows how the raid took place;

BRAVO to Dubai Police for always acting quickly in these situations

According to the UAE law, crimes as such can be faced with jail time and a fine between AED10,000-50,000. The two Asian men were transferred to the Public Prosecution to further investigate.