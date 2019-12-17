Watch The NYE Downtown Fireworks From The Comfort Of An Exclusive Party For AED395

The Hillhouse Brasserie and The Duck Hook, at Dubai Hills Golf Club, are coming together for one fabulous New Year’s Eve bash. With live entertainment all night long and an unobstructed view the Burj Khalifa fireworks… this may just be the one you’ve been waiting for!

This is a whopper New Year’s Eve bash and the food sounds amazing!

And if you’ve got a group of mates, or a family with varying taste buds, this extensive buffet has something for everyone (and just WAIT till you hear about the desserts!).

You’ll starts with a mix of canapés, before tucking into the iced seafood, carvery and BBQ stations. There’ll also be heaps of comfort food including chicken wings, spinach and artichoke dip, pizza and more, while dishes including mushroom risotto, Mediterranean sea bass and lobster mac and cheese will be passed around the crowds. Forks at the ready!

Save room for mains, including chicken tikka masala, vegetable pasta bake and pan-seared duck breast followed by cheesecake, chocolate fudge brownies, a choc fountain and there’s even a ‘make your own sundae’ section and a large mix of cheeses. YUMMMMMM.