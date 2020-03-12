A Royal Getaway On The Palm Has Just Announced Brilliant Residents-Only Offers
Skyline views? Check. Private beach? Check. Free rides to local malls? Check? Infinity pool, lazy river, kids club? Check, check and check!
In brief, Dukes The Palm has EVERYTHING you need for an unforgettable escape, and it’s located right on your doorstep. But the best bit? The luxe hotel has just announced unmissable winter and summer deals, so if you’re looking for a getaway, without the stress of leaving the country, this is for you.
Use promo code ‘UAE2020’ to get deals from AED425 a night! Scroll for deets
Dukes The Palm has just announced fab residents-only winter and summer rates
It's #ThirstDay! Time to shake off the stress of the week with our #Beachlife party every Thursday from 5:30pm until midnight filled with drinks, beats and BBQ. To know more send us a message. Comment with a 💃🏼 if this is going to be your Thursday plan. . . . #thurstythursday #beachparty #weekendvibes #weekend #weekendmood #weekendtime
Your ultimate Palm Jumeirah staycation starts right here
Located at the foot of the world-famous Palm Jumeirah, Dukes The Palm is just a stone’s throw from the new Nakheel Mall, plus it’s right on the beach! So if your dream break includes shopping, (you can hop on a free shuttle to Nakheel Mall, Mall of the Emirates & Dubai Mall) and sunshine, (it’s beachfront, people!) this is #perfect.
There’s also a heap of activities to keep the kids entertained, (thank you DUKESY Kids Club) 25% off ALL restaurants and bars, late check out until 2pm AND kids under 12 years old go free!
Book between now and April 24 to avail of the sweet winter deals
All of the above, with breakfast for AED599 per night
All of the above, half board AED799 per night
Grab the summer deals from April 25 until September 30
All of the above, with breakfast for AED425
All of the above, half board AED625 per night
Splash the cash and upgrade to a deluxe sweet for AED250!
Book it in!
Call 971 (0) 4 455 1111 or email reservations.dubai@dukeshotel.com
Use promo code ‘UAE2020’ to get the deals: Book your stay now.
T’s & C’s apply:
- Subject to availability on the requested dates
- Applicable for single and double occupancy
- Inclusive of 10% service charge, 7% municipality fee and 5% VAT
- Subject to AED 20 Tourism Dirham fee per night
- Offer is not valid during Easter, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha
- Emirates ID must be presented upon check-in