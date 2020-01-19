MK Is Headlining At Soho Garden And All Day I Dream Is Back!

Mark your calendars down for an epic day filled with non-stop partying, (we’re talking 1pm – 4am peeps!) jiving to the creative beats of the EDM world and different areas- all under one venue. Soho Garden, Soho Beach and the newest Soho’s The Hive (a new addition to the #DestinationSoho scene) will make a birthday, night out, or weekend fun all the more worth it.

Electronic music, dim lights, a great surrounding of like-minded people and INCREDIBLE DJ’s all at Soho Garden’s most revered event, ‘All Day I Dream’ is coming to THE HIVE AT Soho GARDEN on Friday, January 24.

Start your day with brunch (1pm) and end it with epic scenes: MK will headline at Cafe Mambo (10pm till late)

