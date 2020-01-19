MK Is Headlining At Soho Garden And All Day I Dream Is Back!

د . إAEDSRر . س

Mark your calendars down for an epic day filled with non-stop partying, (we’re talking 1pm – 4am peeps!) jiving to the creative beats of the EDM world and different areas- all under one venue. Soho Garden, Soho Beach and the newest Soho’s The Hive (a new addition to the #DestinationSoho scene) will make a birthday, night out, or weekend fun all the more worth it.

Electronic music, dim lights, a great surrounding of like-minded people and INCREDIBLE DJ’s all at Soho Garden’s most revered event, ‘All Day I Dream’ is coming to THE HIVE AT Soho GARDEN on Friday, January 24.

Start your day with brunch (1pm) and end it with epic scenes: MK will headline at Cafe Mambo (10pm till late)

Wanna know more? Keep scrolling, boo.

From the origins of a Brooklyn rooftop, ‘All Day I Dream’ returns to Dubai

…and now it’s an international sensation.

All Day I Dream brings together groups of  DJs and music lovers in one space and does more than just a usual DJ set. Its ambience is a unique one, giving people a feeling of oneness through music, and the set-up of the place, adding to its overall idyllic feel with fairy lights, lanterns and that magical vibe.

MK is going to end the day with a huge session at Cafe Mambo

  1.  Start the day off with the fabulous Soho Brunch (from 1-5 pm), there are TWO packages for peeps from a house bevvie package to a bubbly. International food, with live cooking stations and amazing vibes. YAS! More info here.
  2. Enjoy the ‘All Day I Dream’ event from 5 pm-2 am at The Hive. Get your neon glasses, hair down and free-spirit ready for 9-hours of soulful music that will speak to you in echoes. DJ Lee Burridge, Gorje Hewek & Izhevski, Tim Green and Amonita will be your music connoisseurs of the night.  And yes, The Hive is the new go-to place for early lounging and late-night clubbing with the best (sunset) views of Dubai’s Skyline! More info here
  3. Finally! End the night (or day, rather) by catching Mark Kinchen as the headliner at Cafe Mambo between 10 pm-4 am.

Book it NOW!

For more info on all the festive fun at Destination Soho, call 052 388 8849

For tickets and table reservations, visit www.sohobeachdxb.com

