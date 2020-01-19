MK Is Headlining At Soho Garden And All Day I Dream Is Back!
Mark your calendars down for an epic day filled with non-stop partying, (we’re talking 1pm – 4am peeps!) jiving to the creative beats of the EDM world and different areas- all under one venue. Soho Garden, Soho Beach and the newest Soho’s The Hive (a new addition to the #DestinationSoho scene) will make a birthday, night out, or weekend fun all the more worth it.
Electronic music, dim lights, a great surrounding of like-minded people and INCREDIBLE DJ’s all at Soho Garden’s most revered event, ‘All Day I Dream’ is coming to THE HIVE AT Soho GARDEN on Friday, January 24.
Start your day with brunch (1pm) and end it with epic scenes: MK will headline at Cafe Mambo (10pm till late)
From the origins of a Brooklyn rooftop, ‘All Day I Dream’ returns to Dubai
…and now it’s an international sensation.
All Day I Dream brings together groups of DJs and music lovers in one space and does more than just a usual DJ set. Its ambience is a unique one, giving people a feeling of oneness through music, and the set-up of the place, adding to its overall idyllic feel with fairy lights, lanterns and that magical vibe.
MK is going to end the day with a huge session at Cafe Mambo
- Start the day off with the fabulous Soho Brunch (from 1-5 pm), there are TWO packages for peeps from a house bevvie package to a bubbly. International food, with live cooking stations and amazing vibes. YAS! More info here.
- Enjoy the ‘All Day I Dream’ event from 5 pm-2 am at The Hive. Get your neon glasses, hair down and free-spirit ready for 9-hours of soulful music that will speak to you in echoes. DJ Lee Burridge, Gorje Hewek & Izhevski, Tim Green and Amonita will be your music connoisseurs of the night. And yes, The Hive is the new go-to place for early lounging and late-night clubbing with the best (sunset) views of Dubai’s Skyline! More info here
- Finally! End the night (or day, rather) by catching Mark Kinchen as the headliner at Cafe Mambo between 10 pm-4 am.
For more info on all the festive fun at Destination Soho, call 052 388 8849
For tickets and table reservations, visit www.sohobeachdxb.com