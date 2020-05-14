Two Dubai Expats Walked Away With AED1 MILLION In The Emirates Loto!
WHAT a dream!
Two Dubai expats take home a share of a AED1 million prize, all thanks to Emirates Loto.
The UAE residents, from Syria and Pakistan, successfully matched five out of six numbers, meaning they both will receive a cheque for AED500,000 after Saturday’s draw.
In case you missed it, this is the region’s FIRST digital Loto with a jackpot worth AED50 million up for grabs. You can get involved simply by purchasing the ‘Collectable(s)’ (from AED35) online via the Emirates Loto website or app, available on both the App Store & Google Play.
“I have never won a draw before in my life.”
“I have always thought there is no chance of winning these types of draws”
Rojeh Alfreh, who has lived in the UAE since 2007, admitted this is the first draw he has ever won in his life and he genuinely believed he had no chance of winning. Originally from Syria, he was shocked by the win, stating the prize is life-changing. Rojeh said he will use the money to support the community and will save some of it too.
“I will do my part to support those in need in my community and save the rest. Family always comes first and there is no better way to spend the money than putting it towards supporting them.”
Muhammad Khalid from Pakistan thought the win was a prank!
The 36-year-old Pakistani, who also won AED500,000, did not believe how lucky he was when he first found out. He said he’s never won anything in his life and had to double-check the app to believe it was true. Particularly amid this worrisome global situation, the win could not have come at a better time. He will put some of the money into charitable causes he can support.
“At first I thought it was a prank. It was only when I checked the app that I realized it to be true. I’ve never won anything before in my life, but Emirates Loto has such a low price of entry into the draw and everyone should try their luck. I am looking forward to do some research on charities and good causes I can support.”
So far there has been no jackpot winners, meaning AED50 MILLION is up for grabs again this Saturday
Mark your calendar, the next live draw will take place this Saturday, May 16 at 10pm.
How to play:
- Simply buy one or more Emirates Loto Collectables for AED35.
- The Collectables can be purchased from over 10,000 stores across the UAE or through Emirates Loto’s website or mobile app.
- Log on to the website, or download the Emirates Loto mobile app and create your account.
- Scan or scratch your 16-digit code.
- Each unique code will, should you choose, give you one complimentary entry to the draw. You will be asked to select six numbers (from 1 to 49), to submit your entry. *Entries expire in 90 days.
- The lucky winners will receive a message from Emirates Loto.
- Match 3 or more! Then view the How to Claim section to know more.
