Two Dubai Expats Walked Away With AED1 MILLION In The Emirates Loto!

WHAT a dream!

Two Dubai expats take home a share of a AED1 million prize, all thanks to Emirates Loto.

The UAE residents, from Syria and Pakistan, successfully matched five out of six numbers, meaning they both will receive a cheque for AED500,000 after Saturday’s draw.

In case you missed it, this is the region’s FIRST digital Loto with a jackpot worth AED50 million up for grabs. You can get involved simply by purchasing the ‘Collectable(s)’ (from AED35) online via the Emirates Loto website or app, available on both the App Store & Google Play.

“I have never won a draw before in my life.”