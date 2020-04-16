CUTE! Etihad Crew Just Created A Fun Series MADE For Travel Lovers Everywhere
While our passports might be gathering dust, one thing’s for sure: Our passion for travel lives ON.
And if much of your time at home is spent dreaming up ideas for vacations, well friends, you’ve come to the right place.
Why? ‘Cus there is no rest in travel and for the short time we’re grounded, Etihad Cabin Crew have gone to work, creating a new series to bring the sights, sounds and tastes of the world to your living room. No passport required!
Learn a language, pick up useful recipes and even get insights from some of Etihad’s own nannies in the sky on the new Etihad @Home series
Ole! Recipes, language lessons and a bucketload of nanny knowledge
Etihad Crew come from all over, and their experience knows no limits. Whether you want a taster of the Spanish language, or you’ve FINALLY decided to learn Arabic, if you have a passion for French, Italian, Japanese or Hindi; these short lessons will kick start you on your way.
You’ll also learn the secrets of cooking success from in-flight chefs who will be whipping up a storm for your viewing pleasure. The recipes come with ingredients and measurements, so you can easily follow from home.
Get inspired by the crew who are keeping your love for travel alive!
The Etihad flight nanny has seen it ALL and they’ll dish the secrets to keeping your children entertained on the LONG HAUL
Parents, listen up! There’s no denying you’re a resourceful bunch, but this unprecedented blip will be a challenging time for many. If you’ve exhausted your own book of tricks, turn in the direction of the in-flight nanny!
Stay tuned for this one: Plenty of pointers are coming your way, parents!