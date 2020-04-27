Etihad Is Generously Gifting Free Ramadan Boxes To People Who Need A Helping Hand

The Holy Month of Ramadan, the month of giving, is upon us.

And while our usual methods for charitable giving, like street donations and the Ramadan Sharing Fridges, may be limited due to COVID-19, this year can be just as special and as valuable (if not more so) by focusing on the good that can be done at home.

Last year Etihad travelled to countries in most need and distributed Ramadan fridges filled with Iftar meals. This year, Etihad is staying home and will be distributing free Ramadan Boxes for medical staff, frontline works, volunteers and anyone in Abu Dhabi who needs a little help.

The Etihad Ramadan Boxes will be delivered to frontline workers and people in need