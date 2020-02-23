Expats! 5 Reasons A Balanced Diet Should Be Your Number One Priority

Moving to a new country brings a whole new set of struggles, and adjusting your diet to a totally different cuisine, maybe something you’ve never faced before. But listen up friends! Discovering a balanced diet that suits you, with all the necessary vitamins and nutrients is so key to a balanced life. Book mark this page! Cigna Global, an American worldwide health service, prepared five tips to help you eat a balanced diet. And if it’s coming directly from the experts, you KNOW there’s value here.

5. Good food can actually boost your mood! If you’ve ever needed a reason to go right out and buy delicious food, this is it! Studies show that having a well-balanced diet can actually help boost your mood and a report from the Lancet medical journal even suggests eating well is crucial for your mind. So, go forth and tuck in! Take note, here’s the food your mood will thank you for: Fish

Chicken

Bananas

Leafy green veggies

4. A balanced diet will seriously improve your overall fitness The importance of eating a balanced diet cannot be overlooked, ESPECIALLY if you’re working on your fitness. If you’re working out, always have a balanced meal before or after, to keep your energy levels up and drink PLENTY of water, before, during and after exercise. Don’t be this chick.

3. Eat healthily and protect yourself against diseases Another fantastic reason to eat healthily; a balanced diet can actually protect you from heart disease! And if you ditch the good diet, you could be at risk of heart disease, diabetes and even high blood pressure. Erm, no thanks!

2. Eat healthy, lose weight You know this already, but what are you doing about it? Five portions of fruit and veg is key, but that will only get you so far and the more you eat, the better. Remember that getting the right amount of fibre is also an element of a balanced diet. And be creative! The greater the variety of the fruit and veg you consume, the better!

1. Keeping you healthy, the easy way… with FOOD! Remember that maintaining a balanced diet is a game-changer for your general health. Stick to light low-fat, low-sugar foods and you won’t go wrong. Need a supermarket shopping list? Go for whole grain toast, breakfast cereals, yoghurt and fruit and you’ll do just fine. If JT can do it!

