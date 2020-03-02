This Glam Hotel Has 4 FAB Ladies Nights That You 100% Need To Hit

Roll up LADIES… and GENTS! If you’re on the lookout for a glam night out, FIVE Palm Jumeirah and FIVE Jumeirah Village have got youuuuu. Ticking off the essentials: You get drinks, (ALL of the below have three free drinks) delish three-course menu options and a glam night out with your entire crew, (there are gents deals too!) these two dreamy hotels have got it all. Dubai come thru! For ladies nights on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Mondays: That’s Amore Ladies Night at Cinque For a dinner and drinks offer, in an utterly gorgeous restaurant, it does NOT get much better than this. Cinque’s giving you a three-course Amalfi Coast-inspired menu for AED150 and of ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks. There are tunes all night from Sam Starks and you’ll LITERALLY feel like you’re on vacay. Psst! Lads get a deal too, AED150 for three-courses. Winning! When? Mondays, from 7pm

Tuesdays: The Penthouse Ladies Night needs no introduction VIEWS AND TUNES FOR DAYSSSSS. This is up there as one of the top ladies nights in town… and for good reason. Ladies, you get three complimentary drinks every Tuesday and you can also get three-courses of DELISH Japanese eats for AED150 – ideal! When? Tuesdays from 8pm – 1am. Dinner menu available until 11pm

Wednesdays: Bring out your Crazy Rich Ladies vibes at Maiden Shanghai And there’s nowhere better to do it. Name your WhatsApp group #CrazyRichLadies (that don’t spend a penny) ‘cus you get three free drinks here on the house. Feelin’ flush? A three-course set menu costs AED150 for both ladies and gents. And did someone shout ‘afterpartyyyyyyy’? It’s Wednesday, you’re feeling reckless you can get three more drinks for AED100! When? Wednesdays, from 7pm

Wednesdays: Jenny From The Block night at Soul Street “Waiting for tonighhtttttt”. Great tunes, gourmet street food (is there any better kind?!) and a whole lotta hip hop. This is a JLO urban dinner party and we are here for ANY night that tributes the queen. Get three drinks on the house, plus you can also tuck into three courses from the street food menu for AED140. Gents too: AED190 for two drinks and three courses. When? Wednesdays from 8pm till 11pm