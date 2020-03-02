This Glam Hotel Has 4 FAB Ladies Nights That You 100% Need To Hit
Roll up LADIES… and GENTS!
If you’re on the lookout for a glam night out, FIVE Palm Jumeirah and FIVE Jumeirah Village have got youuuuu.
Ticking off the essentials: You get drinks, (ALL of the below have three free drinks) delish three-course menu options and a glam night out with your entire crew, (there are gents deals too!) these two dreamy hotels have got it all.
Dubai come thru! For ladies nights on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays
View this post on Instagram
Ladies put on your high heels and head straight to @cinquedubai tonight for #thatsamoreladiesnight . Enjoy 3 complimentary drinks and a gourmet Amalfi Coast inspired menu for AED150.. gents we haven’t forgotten you! Join in the fun and dine on our mouthwatering menu for AED150! There are no #Mondayblues here so we will see you tonight 💃🏽🕺🏽 📸 @emilyshak #thatsamore #ladiesnight #dubailadiesnight #cinquedubai #italianfood #italianrestaurant #gourmet #fivepalmjumeirah #palmjumeirah #dubairestaurants
Mondays: That’s Amore Ladies Night at Cinque
For a dinner and drinks offer, in an utterly gorgeous restaurant, it does NOT get much better than this.
Cinque’s giving you a three-course Amalfi Coast-inspired menu for AED150 and of ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks. There are tunes all night from Sam Starks and you’ll LITERALLY feel like you’re on vacay.
Psst! Lads get a deal too, AED150 for three-courses. Winning!
When? Mondays, from 7pm
View this post on Instagram
We have plenty to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings at The Saturday Brunch Club! Two brunches. One vibe. Dine on flavours from the Amalfi Coast @cinque for AED249 pp incl 3 drinks or fill your boots from an array of international dishes at BLVD On One for AED200 pp incl 3 drinks. Which one will you choose? #thesaturdaybrunchclub #fivepalmjumeirah #cinquedubai #blvdonone #fundining #brunch #weekendvibes
Tuesdays: The Penthouse Ladies Night needs no introduction
VIEWS AND TUNES FOR DAYSSSSS.
This is up there as one of the top ladies nights in town… and for good reason. Ladies, you get three complimentary drinks every Tuesday and you can also get three-courses of DELISH Japanese eats for AED150 – ideal!
When? Tuesdays from 8pm – 1am. Dinner menu available until 11pm
View this post on Instagram
Our resident DJs: Mykonos favourite @dj_nsi and Ibiza regular @bjonesdj take over the decks @thepenthousedubai @fivepalmjumeirah with beats that will keep you dancing throughout the week! Join us on Tuesday Nights for Ladies Night as well as Saturday Nights for Afro Melodic House Nights – unmatchable Dubai nights that will keep you coming back for more! See you on the dance floor 💃🏻🍾🤩 #thepenthousedubai #fivepalmjumeirah #discoverfive #fivehotelsandresorts #afterhours #mydubai #music #dance #rooftop #bestofthebest #luvyafive #fivelife
Wednesdays: Bring out your Crazy Rich Ladies vibes at Maiden Shanghai
And there’s nowhere better to do it. Name your WhatsApp group #CrazyRichLadies (that don’t spend a penny) ‘cus you get three free drinks here on the house.
Feelin’ flush? A three-course set menu costs AED150 for both ladies and gents.
And did someone shout ‘afterpartyyyyyyy’? It’s Wednesday, you’re feeling reckless you can get three more drinks for AED100!
When? Wednesdays, from 7pm
View this post on Instagram
@maidenshanghaidubai was recently voted Dubai’s Favourite Asian Restaurant by @whatsondubai and hosts celebrities from around the globe – who gather to savour the menu’s delicacies! Join a stellar roster of celebrity guests who’ve enjoyed instagrammable terrace view of the Dubai Marina during the Party of the Year – LUVYA will take place over the|12|13|14 of December and will feature an unmatchable line up for a unique experience that brings together the best in music – and food! Book now for an incredible offer on luvya.live! (link in bio) PC: @francesca_allen #partyoftheyear #comingsoon #booknow #fivepalmjumeirah #discoverfive #bestofthebest #thepenthousedubai #maidenshanghaidubai #cinque #festival #beach #music #fashion #food #djs #dubai #dxb #mydubai @dimitrivegasandlikemike @craigdavid @lostfrequencies @disciples @klingandemusic @thisisicarus @eliandfur @madds @arado_ @adrianeftimie @dj_nsi @djchriswright @gioliandassia #luvyafive
Wednesdays: Jenny From The Block night at Soul Street
“Waiting for tonighhtttttt”.
Great tunes, gourmet street food (is there any better kind?!) and a whole lotta hip hop.
This is a JLO urban dinner party and we are here for ANY night that tributes the queen.
Get three drinks on the house, plus you can also tuck into three courses from the street food menu for AED140.
Gents too: AED190 for two drinks and three courses.
When? Wednesdays from 8pm till 11pm
View this post on Instagram
In need for a girlie catch up ? Ladies night at Soul Street is your spot. 3 complimentary drinks for all ladies. Upgrade with 3 courses for AED140. Book now, call 04 455 9989. Who’s part of your ladies night squad? Tag them now 🥂 #fivejumeirahvillage #soulstreetdubai #soulstreet #turnupdubai #dubaipools #dubairestaurants #dubaibars #dubaibrunch #happyhour #saturdayroast #mydubai #uae #dubailife#poolpartydubai
The important bits:
Ladies nights at FIVE Palm Jumeirah Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Dinner menu deals available too!
More info at Five Palm Jumeirah