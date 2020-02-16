6 Ways Residents Can Get Back What They Spend Effortlessly

Here’s the most flexible travel card in the market, CITI Prestige

1. Fly for free around the globe using your points with 12 partner airlines The Citi Prestige Credit Card has a ThankYou® points system that means for every dollar spent, you get 3 ThankYou® points on international spend. Not only that, but you can also get 2 ThankYou® points for every USD spent locally, and these points never expire! You can use these points to transfer directly to the loyalty programmes of 12 partner airlines such as Etihad Airways, British Airways, Turkish Airlines AND more at a rate of 1 point for 1 airline mile.

2. Get the 4th night at ANY hotel FREE This applies to ANY hotel worldwide. A free night’s stay can make a trip that much more memorable because it means fewer worries and more time to spend exploring throughout the area you’re in. Book four consecutive nights at any hotel and pay for only three! Really, it’s a win that no other credit card provides its customers.

3. Chill at any world airport lounge This card will also give you access to 1,000+ airport lounges around the world. So whoever holds the card, its supplementary cardmembers, PLUS one free guest each.

4. There are MAJOR local benefits too: go golfing at world-class golf courses Get UNLIMITED complimentary golf on the weekdays, and once a month on the weekends- at some of the UAE’s best golf courses

5. 1+1 on cinema tickets PLUS 50% off on total bills How about a movie at VOX & Reel cinemas? With the Citibank Prestige card, customers get to avail a ‘buy 1 get 1 free’ tickets at both Cinemas. AMAZING! PLUS, customers get 150 free credits worth AED645 with VoucherSkout, this gives you 50% off the total bill on dining, entertainment and more at over 500 outlets!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allen Sotingco (@chippy_chips08) on Dec 10, 2019 at 1:54am PST

6. Joining gets you AED1,500 FREE! Applying for this card online means being rewarded a statement credit of AED1,500 once you meet the minimum retail spend within 90 days after your card has been approved.