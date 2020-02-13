This Funky Cafe Is Literally The HOME Of Great Açaí In Dubai

If you’ve yet to hear, there’s an awesome cafe that’s been quite the talk of the town.

The Açaí Spot, a haven for the berry-lovin’ folks who love to get creative with their healthy treats, is the best-est when it comes to serving what they serve best: the açaí bowl. Oh, the majestic açaí bowl.

With branches in Sharjah, Mirdiff City Centre, Dubai Marina, DIFC and Deira; it’s no wonder this venue has been revered as new go-to for brekkie, lunch, midday snacks and dinner.

This aesthetically pleasing, pet-friendly cafe is the dreaaam for creative foodies

Believe you me, the burst of flavour from the açaí berry, along with the combination of other fruit in what can be described as a smoothie bowl- IS. SOMETHING.ELSE.