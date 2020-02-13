This Funky Cafe Is Literally The HOME Of Great Açaí In Dubai
If you’ve yet to hear, there’s an awesome cafe that’s been quite the talk of the town.
The Açaí Spot, a haven for the berry-lovin’ folks who love to get creative with their healthy treats, is the best-est when it comes to serving what they serve best: the açaí bowl. Oh, the majestic açaí bowl.
With branches in Sharjah, Mirdiff City Centre, Dubai Marina, DIFC and Deira; it’s no wonder this venue has been revered as new go-to for brekkie, lunch, midday snacks and dinner.
This aesthetically pleasing, pet-friendly cafe is the dreaaam for creative foodies
Believe you me, the burst of flavour from the açaí berry, along with the combination of other fruit in what can be described as a smoothie bowl- IS. SOMETHING.ELSE.
What’s a more delicious mood-booster than ice cream?
And although an açaí bowl isn’t exactly ice-cream, it tends to look like a bowl of sweet goodness; minus the guilt- and in Dubai, anything healthy, yummy and affordable goes.
That elated feeling of takin’ the first bite out of the sweet, sometimes fruity, cold treat is UNLIKE any other emotion.
Locations: 📍Port Saeed – Centurion Star Tower Shop 20. Back side of Flora Creek Hotel. 📞 04 295 9099 or 050 644 9514 . 📍DIFC 🚗 Free Parking for 1 hour at DIFC Public Parking. "Valet parking is not included" 📞 04 244 8189 . 📍Dubai Marina – The Residences at Marina Gate. R112 – Mezzanine. 📞 04 580 7635 . 📍Sharjah – Muwaileh Sharjah Islamic Bank Building – University City Road. 📞 06 5399969
People have been making a habit out of stopping by The Açaí Spot for the unique aroma of the coffee, baked goods and a dine-in or takeaway acai bowl
And now you know why!
Eating healthy just got more fun (and DEElish!)
When it comes to acai, there are NO rules. Want it along with your morning coffee? Before bed? As a fun snack? Anything pretty much goes, because it all depends on your customisation of the bowl.
Not to mention, the dish and their venues look frickin’ cute for the ‘gram.
So if you’ve yet to check it out, make this your new lunch-time go to, delivery choice, pit-stop with friends post-gym
Really, whatever you choose.