Azonto! FUSE ODG Is Taking Over Toyroom On Monday SO You Better Be Ready
Let’s watch you do your azonto because the African king, Fuse ODG, is back in Dubai this week.
You know the drill, Toy Room Dubai, is always bringing the world’s top performers to its OG venue at Meydan. Get lit to the best of afrobeats, hip-hop and R&B PLUS a beat-thumping, heart-racing performance from the creator of ‘This Is Africa’ himself.
YESSSSS all day, all night- what a way to spend a Monday night!
It’s FUUUUUUUSE!
The one who basically put the London afrobeat vibe to massive success with hits like “Million Pound Girl” and “Azonto” came out; FUSE ODG is the real OG of African pride.
What better way to tuuuurn up than with one of the royals of African music?
Dubai’s hottest venue wants to make sure your Monday night is fire!
Get your freak on, snap those naughty selfies with Frank and get astounded by Toyroom’s iconic neon graffiti walls!
THIS will be a night like no other.
FYI, Mondays are ladies night at Toy Room
Ladies, the bar is YOURS for the night, with drinks on the house till 1am.
(OH YES!)
So dress up, let your hair down and throw your arms up when Frank enters the room, this is his playground and you’re just partying in it.
Toy Room is the only spot in town that packs in a crowd every open night of the week…
The real tea:
When? Monday, December 16, 2019
Where? Toyroom Dubai, Meydan Racecourse
For reservations, call or WhatsApp +971 52 463 3338 or email reservations@toyroomdxb.com