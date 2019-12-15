Azonto! FUSE ODG Is Taking Over Toyroom On Monday SO You Better Be Ready

Let’s watch you do your azonto because the African king, Fuse ODG, is back in Dubai this week.

You know the drill, Toy Room Dubai, is always bringing the world’s top performers to its OG venue at Meydan. Get lit to the best of afrobeats, hip-hop and R&B PLUS a beat-thumping, heart-racing performance from the creator of ‘This Is Africa’ himself.

YESSSSS all day, all night- what a way to spend a Monday night!