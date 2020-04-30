GEMS’ AED1.8 Billion Spend On Online Learning Readied It For Distance Learning Situations
According to a media release by GEMS Education schools in the UAE, the education institute has held more than 10.9 million distance learning sessions since the COVID-19 lockdown has come into effect in the last month.
GEMS recently conducted a survey showing that online lessons saw a 96% student satisfaction rate. Thus, GEMS have newly launched ‘Enrol from Home’ to help parents secure admission for their children from home.
GEMS has also gained the support of the KHDA to extend the e-learning programme for those interested in using GEMS’ remote learning provision beyond the current crisis.
GEMS has invested $500 million (Dh1.8 billion) over the last few years in technology platforms and solutions to enhance students’ learning experience
To ensure that remote learning plans are accommodating of families with all kinds of needs, GEMS conducted a survey that’s given fruitful results and affirmed the effectiveness of the E-learning offered by schools
GEMS’ survey results include 96% student satisfaction, with 96% of students also demonstrating that they have learnt new topics and 84% saying remote learning sessions are engaging and interactive.
Moreover, 93% of parents indicated that their concerns had been effectively answered, reflecting the significance of learning institutions receiving and acting upon feedback from all stakeholders in order to maximise results. It’s also worth noting that 87% of respondents felt their school’s remote learning plan struck the right balance between online and offline sessions, which is key to maintaining student well-being.
In response to the ongoing period of school closures due to the COVID-19 lockdown, GEMS recently launch another solution, ‘Enrol from Home’
This programme is designed to help parents and guardians secure admission for their kiddos with ease and from the comfort of their own home. Parents can enrol their children in schools by completing a simple online application form to receive a placement within 48 hours and start benefitting from the E-learning platforms and virtual classrooms.
Parents can also opt for flexible payment options, making accessing quality education easy and affordable.