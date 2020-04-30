GEMS’ AED1.8 Billion Spend On Online Learning Readied It For Distance Learning Situations

According to a media release by GEMS Education schools in the UAE, the education institute has held more than 10.9 million distance learning sessions since the COVID-19 lockdown has come into effect in the last month.

GEMS recently conducted a survey showing that online lessons saw a 96% student satisfaction rate. Thus, GEMS have newly launched ‘Enrol from Home’ to help parents secure admission for their children from home.

GEMS has also gained the support of the KHDA to extend the e-learning programme for those interested in using GEMS’ remote learning provision beyond the current crisis.