Global Village Has Just Announced The Most AMAZING Kids Festival!

Mommys, daddys, grannies, basically famjams all over the UAE, listen up! Make your way to the UAE’s greatest entertainment hub and the world’s leading multi-cultural park, Global Village this month for Season 5 of ‘Kids Fest’ from February 6 – 22, and enjoy AMAZE weather and even better activities at the global paradise for kiddos and parents alike. Finally, an event where families can come together and wholesomely partake in activities that will go down the memory lane for years and years to come. Plus the best part is that ’em munchkins will also get the chance to get creative and develop their talent through shows and workshops.

Kids can stimulate their minds with a ton of brain teaser games OR take a break from their busy kindergarten lives by catching up with their fave cartoon characters Kids can take part in a sing or dance-a-long at the specially-created live theatre shows, starring Chhota Bheem, Angry Birds, PJ Masks, Ben and Holly and Global Village’s own Globo. The little ones are also invited to take part in high energy Bollywood (Hadippa!) and Hip Hop dance workshops. For more info, click here.

The mini-hoomans can also indulge in board games such as Battleship, Snakes & Ladders and 4-in-a-row OR enjoy face painting and simply watch impressive balloon modellers ADULTS no need to sulk, you guys can join in the fun too! Winners of the games will get to walk away with complimentary Global Village goody bags. Yuppiee!! Come together and have fun with the renowned Global Village street entertainers who will spread joy and happiness throughout Kids Fest. For more info, click here.

On top of Kids Fest, visitors can check out the popular edutainment museum attraction, Ripley’s Believe it or Not!® YESS we kid you not! Global Village really does have it all. In addition to all that, you can also enjoy the fair at Carnaval, watch the Circus Circus Show or the thrilling Stunt Show Survivor. Plus, as the region’s first family destination for culture shopping and entertainment, families can also enjoy the other Global Village offerings. For more info, click here.

Kids Fest has become one of Dubai’s most unique and exciting cultural and entertainment events for famjams with young kiddos

“Kids Fest is all about bringing kids and families from all cultures to have fun together” – Shaun Cornell, Global Village Entertainment Director