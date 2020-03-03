Toy Room Can’t Stop And Won’t Stop: M Huncho Is Throwing A Massive Party This Thursday

Introducing: the masked man, the lyric king and North-West London’s trap wave rapper, M Huncho!

Spitting bars, hyping the club up and partying with Naughty Frank at Toy Room’s fabulous new outdoor venue, HIVE DXB, will take place this Thursday (March 5) and you’re all invited. That’s right, crazy partygoers.

Who would want to miss a night out at Dubai’s hottest nightclub?

Weekends have been revamped, thanks to the neon-coloured, wild nights created by the playground of dreams- Toy Room. You can now enjoy the windy weather, views of the iconic Burj and amp up the music while you dance thanks to next-level surround sound speakers.

Others could never.

And peeps, we have news. They’ve switched ladies night from 11pm-1am to 11pm to 4am. Erm seriously?!

So it’s ladies night ALLLLNIGHHTTTTLONNGGGGG