Potential Property Buyers In Dubai Should Not Miss The International Property Show This Year

The International Property Show is BACK. 16 years running, this is a vibrant hub for sales of local and international properties and it kicks off at Dubai World Trade Centre from March 24-26. The three-day mega property event draws investors and buyers from regions including the GCC, EU Countries, North America, CIS Countries, South East & East Asia and more… Curious about property trade? Interested in property in Dubai? THIS is the event for you. Register your attendance or book your stand here The International Property Show runs from March 26 – 28 at Dubai World Trade Centre

Expect workshops, conferences, networking and hassle-free buying All transactions, including hassle-free on-the-spot ownership, are authorised by Dubai’s Real Estate Regulatory Agency, which is great news for potential buyers. There are also three dedicated sessions focusing on the Real Estate Portfolio Investment, supporting UAE developers to attract investment. A bonus: This year is expected to be bigger than ever before thanks to the event coinciding with the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM), the world’s leading investment platform, which draws global investors from more than 140 countries.

The event highlights Dubai as an ideal choice for property investment Supported by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, along with Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of Dubai Land Department, (DLD) The International Property Show will showcase attractive investment deals to investors from across the world. Looking to level up to new digs? Don’t miss this event!