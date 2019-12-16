Italian Chefs Are Rustling Up An NYE Feast That Families Are Gonna’ LOVE

Trattoria Toscana has a reputation that precedes itself; a rustic kitchen that serves up an authentic Italian feast, (and if there’s one thing Italians know, it’s a full spread, AMIRITE?!) coupled with a simply surreal waterside Madinat location, if you’re looking for a picture-perfect New Year’s Eve, look NO further.

Live entertainment and a meal better than your mum could make (sorry mum!)

This sounds like pure magic. You’ll dive into a five-course Italian dining experience, complete with red beef carpaccio served with small burratina or tender baby octopus followed by a pasta dish of mezze maniche pasta with porcini mushroom sauce and truffle. *Wipes drool.

The highlights are the mains, which include a choice of line-caught sea bass with artichoke sauce or braised Wagyu beef cheek followed by a traditional dessert of Vanini dark chocolate tart with hazelnut mousse. Erm, yuuummmmmm!

All of the above, to the sound of live entertainment all night long, as you wait for the dawn of a new decade, you can’t go wrong!