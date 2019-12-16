Italian Chefs Are Rustling Up An NYE Feast That Families Are Gonna’ LOVE
Italian waterside dining has never looked SO good.
Trattoria Toscana has a reputation that precedes itself; a rustic kitchen that serves up an authentic Italian feast, (and if there’s one thing Italians know, it’s a full spread, AMIRITE?!) coupled with a simply surreal waterside Madinat location, if you’re looking for a picture-perfect New Year’s Eve, look NO further.
MADE for families, and couples looking for a relaxed affair, expect live music and a true Italian feast!
Live entertainment and a meal better than your mum could make (sorry mum!)
This sounds like pure magic. You’ll dive into a five-course Italian dining experience, complete with red beef carpaccio served with small burratina or tender baby octopus followed by a pasta dish of mezze maniche pasta with porcini mushroom sauce and truffle. *Wipes drool.
The highlights are the mains, which include a choice of line-caught sea bass with artichoke sauce or braised Wagyu beef cheek followed by a traditional dessert of Vanini dark chocolate tart with hazelnut mousse. Erm, yuuummmmmm!
All of the above, to the sound of live entertainment all night long, as you wait for the dawn of a new decade, you can’t go wrong!
The important bits
When? 8pm – 12.30am
How much? AED500 with soft drinks, AED650 with house drinks, AED850 with premium drinks (indoor seating)
AED750 with soft beverages, AED950 with house beverages or AED1,250 with premium beverages (outdoor seating)
AED250 for children between four and 12 years (indoor seating) and AED350 (outdoor seating)
For bookings, contact restaurants@saroodhospitality.