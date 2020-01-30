The Jazz Garden Is BACK And It’s Gonna Be A Great Season Ahead!
Calling it: There’s simply nothing better than spending your weekends at a chill event like this.
Jazz Garden was a hugely popular event and it’s just been announced it’s coming BACK as a permanent feature on your weekend calendar. YUS! So, get your pencil out and mark it in!
The FIRST show of the season kicks off this Thursday with Denise King as the main act. Then, Jazz Garden will run each and every weekend, bringing in local and international acts for the rest of the season!
Tickets on sale right now! Get them here.
Rally your mates for Jazz Garden, your weekend plans have just been sorted!
This is a picnic table set-up, first-come-first-served, but you’re also welcome to bring your own camping chairs or whatever makes you comfortable and set-up shop for the night. Think cool, breezy weather, good music and the best vibes.
Tickets cost AED150 which is totally redeemable on food and drinks which only means good things, ‘cus you’ve got a variety of f&b spots to choose from. Whatever you’re craving, they’ve got it! Along with a couple of bars… you’ll basically never want to leave.
This is good enough to be your new local every Thursday and Friday
Shout out to the organisers behind this. It’s a lesson in a well-run event, that’s been so successful, it’s making a comeback from the 2017 Jazz Series in line with Chillout Productions. It’s now a full-time event (till April) featuring both local and international artists each and every weekend.
The important bits
The Jazz Garden is back every Thursday and Friday night until April
Where? Habtoor Grand Resort