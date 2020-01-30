The Jazz Garden Is BACK And It’s Gonna Be A Great Season Ahead!

Calling it: There’s simply nothing better than spending your weekends at a chill event like this.

Jazz Garden was a hugely popular event and it’s just been announced it’s coming BACK as a permanent feature on your weekend calendar. YUS! So, get your pencil out and mark it in!

The FIRST show of the season kicks off this Thursday with Denise King as the main act. Then, Jazz Garden will run each and every weekend, bringing in local and international acts for the rest of the season!

Tickets on sale right now! Get them here.

Rally your mates for Jazz Garden, your weekend plans have just been sorted!