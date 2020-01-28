Suit Up And Relive The 90s Smooth Jazz Era At The Paramount Flashback Speakeasy

You know what they say, “you are what you listen to!”

So up your Friday game with some classy jazz numbers at the Flashback Speakeasy Bar & Lounge. Paramount Hotel Dubai (located at Business Bay), will transport you straight back to the 1920’s prohibition era.

Groove away to smooth jazz and sink your teeth into some perfect appetizers while choosing from a selection of cocktails, craft bevvies, botanist gins, and smooth whiskeys to sip on… Friday nights have just got a whole lot more élégante.

Step inside a pandora’s box brimming with ’20s glamour and thrill when you’re down at the Flashback Speakeasy Bar and Lounge with your squad.