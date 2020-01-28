Suit Up And Relive The 90s Smooth Jazz Era At The Paramount Flashback Speakeasy
You know what they say, “you are what you listen to!”
So up your Friday game with some classy jazz numbers at the Flashback Speakeasy Bar & Lounge. Paramount Hotel Dubai (located at Business Bay), will transport you straight back to the 1920’s prohibition era.
Groove away to smooth jazz and sink your teeth into some perfect appetizers while choosing from a selection of cocktails, craft bevvies, botanist gins, and smooth whiskeys to sip on… Friday nights have just got a whole lot more élégante.
Step inside a pandora’s box brimming with ’20s glamour and thrill when you’re down at the Flashback Speakeasy Bar and Lounge with your squad.
Surround yourself with some sweet, soulful music
Fill your jazz-loving heart’s content to some Jazz, Blues & Soul with Claudia Patrice at the intimate Speakeasy Bar & Lounge
When? Every Friday night, 8 pm onwards.
The fabulous Speakeasy bar and lounge is fronted by a secret, black door that will be giving you MAJOR old school vibes!
Who needs a time machine when you can just head here?
From the setting and music to the vintage teacups holding your chilled bevvies, the Flashback Speakeasy is nothing less of an old noir film. Theatre fanatics will find that there is no better company than this venue’s own.
Get with it! Fridays are throwback days and we’re going back to jazzy feels
The oh-so-glam hotel where the Californian lifestyle meets the Hollywood glam.
The important bits:
Where? Flashback Speakeasy, Paramount Hotel Dubai
When? Every Friday night, 8 pm onwards.
Call 04 246 6641 for further inquiries or bookings.