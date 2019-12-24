It’s The Biggest Sale Of The Year At JMK Cellars This Weekend

AS IF you needed any further excuse to travel to JMK Cellars before the end of the year.

As well as being a bottle shop that always does you right with big variety and even bigger reductions, for the weekend before the holidays, they are going BIG.

Think of it like an adult carnival!

And anyone who spends over AED3000 will get a 32 inch TV on December 24 and 25… What, what?!

Featuring big sales, reductions and even a visit from the main man himself before he sets off on his travels if you’re thinking of travelling to JMK Cellars, THIS is the weekend to do it.

This is the Big Daddy sale of the YEAR – don’t miss it

Quality guaranteed… here are the finer deets: