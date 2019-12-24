It’s The Biggest Sale Of The Year At JMK Cellars This Weekend
AS IF you needed any further excuse to travel to JMK Cellars before the end of the year.
As well as being a bottle shop that always does you right with big variety and even bigger reductions, for the weekend before the holidays, they are going BIG.
Think of it like an adult carnival!
And anyone who spends over AED3000 will get a 32 inch TV on December 24 and 25… What, what?!
Featuring big sales, reductions and even a visit from the main man himself before he sets off on his travels if you’re thinking of travelling to JMK Cellars, THIS is the weekend to do it.
This is the Big Daddy sale of the YEAR – don’t miss it
Quality guaranteed… here are the finer deets:
‘Tis the season for parties
Christmas followed by New Year’s when staying in beats going out by 10010%, and now you’ve got a bucketload of drinks to choose from, to get your party started.
End the year with a bang, a party and a wedge of cash in your pocket that you’ve saved from making this trip… the deals are seriously that good!
When? The big sales run from December 19 – January 01
But if you get your shopping (and spends over AED3000) done on December 24 and December 25, you will get a 32 inch TV!
And that’s not all… Santa’s coming too!
The important bits
For more info, call 05 2407 9950 or 05 6468 9213
The deals are running from December 19 to January 01
*JMK Cellar sells alcoholic beverages