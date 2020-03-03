Get Ready For The Biggest Reductions EVER To Hit JMK Cellars!
SALES. FOR. DAYS.
If you’ve been planning a trip to the bottle shop, but haven’t set a date… NOW’S the time to make those plans.
Why?
‘Cus the BIG DADDY of bottle sales is here! With up to 70% off, for six full days, you KNOW you’re not getting this value on premium labels anywhere else.
Stockpile! Get up fo 70% off at the Big Daddy JMK sale
This might just be the biggest reduction the RAK shop has done… ever!
Located in Ras Al Khaimah, repeat customers are happy to make this trip, because a) the variety is AH-MAY-ZING and b) you’re guaranteed great value.
But this time it’s better than ever.
JMK is offering the biggest variety of premium malts, spirits and hops, with up to 70% off.
So, LOTS of variety, and the biggest reduction ever. You feeling this?!
And don’t worry if your wallet doesn’t suit your malt, Big Daddy made the malt to suit your wallet. RUN!
The important bits
When? March 5 – March 10
For more info, call 05 2407 9950 or 05 6468 9213 or 0569359597/8/9!
Where? Jezeera warehouses Near RAK Cables, Ras al Khaimah
Get up to 70% off at JMK
*JMK Cellar sells alcoholic beverages