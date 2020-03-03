د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Get Ready For The Biggest Reductions EVER To Hit JMK Cellars!

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

SALES. FOR. DAYS.

If you’ve been planning a trip to the bottle shop, but haven’t set a date… NOW’S the time to make those plans.

Why?

‘Cus the BIG DADDY of bottle sales is here! With up to 70% off, for six full days, you KNOW you’re not getting this value on premium labels anywhere else.

Stockpile! Get up fo 70% off at the Big Daddy JMK sale

This might just be the biggest reduction the RAK shop has done… ever!

Located in Ras Al Khaimah, repeat customers are happy to make this trip, because a) the variety is AH-MAY-ZING and b) you’re guaranteed great value.

But this time it’s better than ever.

JMK is offering the biggest variety of premium malts, spirits and hops, with up to 70% off.

So, LOTS of variety, and the biggest reduction ever. You feeling this?!

And don’t worry if your wallet doesn’t suit your malt, Big Daddy made the malt to suit your wallet. RUN!

via GIPHY

The important bits

When? March 5 – March 10

For more info, call 05 2407 9950 or 05 6468 9213 or 0569359597/8/9!

Where? Jezeera warehouses Near RAK Cables, Ras al Khaimah

Get up to 70% off at JMK

*JMK Cellar sells alcoholic beverages

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?