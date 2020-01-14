There’s Less Than A Week Left Until Jo Koy Stops At Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena For His World Tour

If there’s one thing Jo Koy’s good at, it’s portraying stereotypes in a way that’s otherworldly hilarious.

Dubai is already excited for his upcoming Just Kidding World Tour at Coca-Cola Arena on January 20th, 2020, and if you’ve yet to get your tickets- there’s still a chance.

Well, the last chance is NOW and we’re sure fans would defo not want to miss out. This is the Filipino-American comedian’s first visit to Dubai and the hype for his show at Coca-Cola Arena has people ready to be laughing. ALL. NIGHT.LONG.