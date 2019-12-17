This Is The Ultimate Festive Offer You Definitely Don’t Want To Miss!

د . إAEDSRر . س

Known for its legendary parties and most Instagramable moments, FIVE is now taking the festive season to a whole new level with the variety of festive offerings at both of its fab hotels.

Whether you’re looking for a true treat at party hotspot FIVE Palm Jumeirah or a party to remember at new local FIVE Jumeirah Village, start scrolling and booking because these parties are set to be booked out quick.

Fancy Christmas dinners and Santa’s naughty list, we’re all in for FIVE’s Christmas spread

  1. Dine for Christmas Eve & Day Dinner al fresco (the weather calls for it!) at Cinque, at FIVE Palm Jumeirah – For a classy brunch at a modern Italian resto, head to Cinque for a 5-course gourmet menu inspired by flavours of the Amalfi Coast. Entertainment, great food and different packages for all your needs. Non-boozy-packages for AED380, with booze is AED550 and for the kiddos (5-11 years old) for AED 190- this one’s available on December 24 &25, 2019 from 7pm-11.30pm. Or how ’bout a Christmas day brunch on the 25th December from 1pm-430pm-  enjoy a feast of turkey, herb-crusted lamb, and moooore, non-boozy’s for AED249 while boozy is AED499.
  2. For a casual festive dinner, check out BLVD On One, complete with a live carving station and TONS of desserts for all those Christmas cravings. Head to BLVD On One, FIVE Palm Jumeirah on December 24&25- ho ho ho! Or if you’re keen on brunch on Xmas Day itself, enjoy 15 international and traditional cooking stations, a fab dessert station, live musicians will be around to sing festive carols. This is a fab, budget-friendly, family affair to be had!
  3. The Naughty List Evening Brunch at Soul Street on December 25 for the ones who’ve JUST not made it to the good list! Soul Street’s famous street food, unlimited drinks and a variety of live entertainment including, of course, a naughty Santa, all for AED350 per person.

The last party of the year– FIVE is making sure it’ll be worth it 

As you can see, there’s something for everyone at the FIVE Jumeirah Village AND FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Whether you want to go for a budget-friendly hangout, a romantic-esque moment or whatever it may be. Chances are there’s an option for everybody, families or friends.

  1. A thrilling NYE at The Penthouse, catch the fireworks on December 31 right at the roof.  A surprise international DJ in Dubai’s hottest nightclub with food, drinks, a caviar and oyster live station! For AED1500 per person for the Marina side or AED2,000 for the city side- your option for views is entirely up to you!
  2. There’s a Mardi Gras New Year’s party at Soul Street on December 31- Bye bye 2019, hello 2020- FIVE Jumeirah Village’s new venue, Soul Street, is one to watch out for. Live entertainment, unlimited food and bevvies, with dancers that’ll make you sway, live music and sharing platters- you and the squad will LIVE your best lives. The cost? AED699 for unlimited food and bevvies.
  3. Where the party never stops, famous Candypants Mega brunch is back and it’s taking over our favourite gourmet Chinese, Maiden Shanghai. Join the party with unlimited food and drinks for AED899 per person.
  4. The hottest new beach is also inviting to a New Year’s bash to remember. Join the party at FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s private beach, indulge under stars and ring in the New Year for AED1,400 per person.

Start the night off with a signature buffet, with a classy, intimate vibe with a range of the foodie classics. For AED700, this dinner is great-with options for boozie and non-boozie.

For more information and to book one of these fab offers, call 04 455 9989 or email fpjd.dining@fivehotelsandresorts.com

FIVE Hotels & Resorts

Dubbed the hottest hotel on Palm Jumeirah, FIVE Palm Jumeirah is a dare-to-be-different hotel that captures the glamour and vibe of Dubai. Set against a breathtaking backdrop of the beach and Dubai Marina skyline, this lifestyle hotel boasts 470 luxurious rooms and suites. Highlights include a 60-metre social pool; gourmet Chinese restaurant Maiden Shanghai; Italian ristorante Cinque, and beachside coastal restaurant Praia. Late-night revellers can enjoy The Penthouse and Secret Room.

 

FIVE Jumeirah Village is Dubai’s hottest new lifestyle resort and hangout for travelers and guests alike. This city chic hotel boasts more than 247 luxurious rooms and 254 apartments with spectacular panoramic views, landscape terraces and private floating pools. Highlights include a lush social pool overlooking the Dubai skyline; gourmet street food restaurant Soul Street; all-day dining Turn Up and One for the Road, a lively cafe.

 

Guests at FIVE Jumeirah Village and FIVE Palm Jumeirah enjoy access to all outlets and beach facilities at both properties.

