This Downtown Dubai Venue Has A FAB Offer That’ll Make It A Go-To For The Ladies

Tuesdays might just be every Dubai girl’s favourite day. It is, after all, the day we get spoiled to extremities- with endless offers at just about any bar and restaurant imaginable. However, it’s difficult to find a good cross of a spot where you’ll be able to enjoy the chill music, catch up on some chats with the girls, eat and drink as much as you want. But Karma Kafé has been a revered go-to for the gals on Tuesdays, so much so that their brand-new ladies night event is called ‘Ladies Love Karma.’ Perfect.

This spot is sophistication on another level Mood lighting, a serene feel and some of the best Asian fusion cuisine one could ever have in Dubai- this is the offer ladies needed. Chat with your girlies, dance to wide-ranging tunes from their resident DJ and get those bevvies pouring.

Ladies get 3 free drinks + TWO dining options At Ladies Love Karma, the girlies can enjoy two courses for AED159 or three courses for AED189. What a joy! The food? Don’t even get us started… Some of what you can enjoy is the Japanese Tuna Pizza, Yellowfin Tuna Sashimi, or the Crispy Calamari for starters. Main dishes include the wok stir fry black cod, angry chicken, and the Japanese coconut curry or seafood yaki udon noodle (vegetarians, this one’s for ya!). Let’s not forget the dessert: chocolate fondant, yuzu cheesecake or lemon tart.

…with stunning views of Downtown Dubai How can one say no to this vibe? At Karma Kafé their terrace seating has one of the best views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and with the current weather RN, ’tis perfect!