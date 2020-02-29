Get To REALLY Know Yourself With A Powerful 14-Day Licensed Programme In Dubai

Do you really know yourself, through and through? At first thought, a lot of us like to think that we do know ourselves best. But, when it comes to making decisions, repeating mistakes, or trying to break out the mould you’ve been in, it can get quite difficult to have a clear vision of who you are, today. As humans, we’re constantly changing, changing our habits, mindsets or means to achieving goals. Then comes the Know Thyself Coaching Institute in Dubai, the solution to those looking to improve their overall lives by taking part in certified workshops to help with your personal awareness, growth and empowerment. Knowing who you really are, inside and out, helps make everything else in your path clearer

The 1st workshop: Creating From Self starts with you

Think to yourself, are you currently pleased with where you’re at mentally, emotionally or physically? It could be worth revisiting where you’re at in life, what your thought process is like and what’s hindering you from making the progress you’ve kept as a resolution at the start 0f 2020. Just remember, the decision is entirely yours and attending a specific workshop based on whatever you need help with, can do more wonders ever imaginable.

Know Thyself Coaching Institute offers certified workshops, corporate and executive coaching, one-on-one coaching sessions, and other types of trainings tailored to different teachings Know Thyself Coaching Institute offers a 14-day programme to empower their clients to improve their energy, mindset, emotional intelligence, and action plans. They bring a unique approach to the region since they combine Coaching & NLP, so you will be discovering and learning two new completely different modalities, embedded in one. Within these modalities, they will also have integrated Neuroscience, Energy Healing, Leadership and more. At the same time, these workshops will help you unlock the magic of language and communication of your unconscious mind.

The 2nd workshop: integrating yourself

The 14-day programme will include 5 different courses that all help you get to know YOU From the ‘Creating from Self’ course lasting 3 days, and another 3 days for an Integrative Coach Certification, 4 days for the Empowering NLP Certification, Mental Emotional Release for 2 days and Hypnosis for 2 days- this programme is, in itself, a journey to self-discovery and one you’d be glad you took.

What is NLP and how is it applicable to YOU? Know Thyself Institure’s NLP training program is like a user’s manual for the brain, and taking these pieces of training is like learning how to become fluent in the language of your mind so that the ever-so-helpful “server” that is your unconscious will finally understand what you actually want out of life. The NLP helps people run their brain in new ways (undiscovered to us all!) to help you gain success in ways and places you probs haven’t considered before. If discovering your highest self is a 2020 goal for you; then consider it a good start, it helps you break free from old patterns, repetitive decisions, and helps peel off layers of limitations that held you back from making big strides in the past. Other reasons include; experiencing the power of your choice, and emotional dimensions of your existence, be an effective communicator, reader and master of body language. And if that wasn’t enough, you can only learn about your subconscious mind and how that helps in accomplishing your goals. Overall, this course is for those looking to get to know themselves and their new versions.

The 3rd workshop: empower yourself

Don’t overlook the benefits of learning about yourself, because it can change a number of things in your personal and professional life, like… Enhancing your wellbeing, feeling better and confident in the choices that you make

Empower the new version of yourself you strive to be

Improve your relationships with everyone around you (and we mean, everyone!)

Discovering more skills and strengths you never knew you had

Reprogramming your unconscious mind

Improving your communication skills

Level up on your personal growth and professional success

Power through life with a clear vision of who you are, where you are and where you want to be …and SO much more.

