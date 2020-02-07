Kojo Funds Is The Second Big Act To Play HIVE – Toy Room’s New Outdoor Playground
Okay, WHAT!?!?
Just when we thought Monday’s at Toy Room could NOT get bigger, the club moved to a new venue outside and flippin’ smashed it!
The HUGE venue was sold out and it was serioussss vibes. The place was crazy! Frank who OWNS Toy Room (obvs) was everywhere, Eric Bellinger was in the house, the tunes were blasting. *Not gonna lie, still recovering.
But the party doesn’t stop and you better be ready for another big one. Massive tunes, the best dancers, FRANK and one epic performance…..
Gather your crew for KOJO FUNDS and head down on Monday, Feb 10!
The rapper’s gonna be the second act to play HIVE -Toy Room’s new outdoor playground
You know the drill – this is gonna be another HUGE Monday at Toy Room
Monday nights are a thing ONLY because this club started bringing in BIG acts and putting on the most hyped ladies night in town (srssssly!).
Missed the big opener? Why do this to yourself! Get in line for this Monday, another huge session awaits.
Kojo Funds will be taking the stage. Expect the hottest hip-hop sounds, at Dubai’s sickest club! This is the party that does NOT quit.
Dubai are you readyyyyyyy
HIVE was all OVER everyone’s gram feeds for the opening party
And this is KOJO FUNDS! Plus Toy Room. That’s ALL the info you need!
Mixing West African and Caribbean sounds with rap and hip hop, you’ll come for ‘Check’, his huge tune with Raye (who’s IN TOWN for RedFest btw… IMAGINE if she joined too?!) Dubai is a small town PPL! But you’ll stay for “Fine Wine” and “Finders Keepers”.
If you missed HIVE, we feel your FOMO! Don’t miss the second biggest party at HIVE, it’s gonna be a biggie!
Launching 03/02/20 w/ the insanely talented @ericbellinger live, plus support from @mrlevier & @djbrooklyndxb Ladies night until 1am 🎉🎉🎉 Mondays 11pm – 4am Info / Reservations Call/WhatsApp +971 52 463 3338
The important bits
Ladies night, Monday, February 10 from 11-1am.
The rest is freeeeee in peeps!
Where? Toyroom Dubai, Meydan Racecourse.
For reservations, call or WhatsApp +971 52 463 3338 or email reservations@toyroomdxb.com.