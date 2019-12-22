Lacrim Is Coming To Toy Room And It’s Ladies Night On The SAME Night!
Nouvelle caisse, nouvelle liasse!
Even if you’re not a French speaker, the song A.W.A. is THE club hit you can’t not bounce to.
And it’s about time to make NOISE.
‘Cus Lacrim is flying ouuuut, and if you want to jam to THIS and many of his other hits, and drink the bar dry… (ladies, that’s for you) Toy Room is calling your nammeee.
Lacrim is taking over Dubai’s hottest night club this Monday and it’s about to go down
The French Algerian rapper will perform hits like A.W.A, Freestyle, Ce soir ne soirs pas
This will be unforgettable. As always, Toy Room’s gonna do you a solid with an AWESOME vibe thanks to the hip-hop, R&B and an international performer.
It’s free in, (but this IS Dubai, there ARE tables and the reservations can be made in advance) and this is the ONLY spot for a litty weekday party. WhatsApp your crew now, thank us later.
Ladies, do Toy Room proud
The bar is yours till 1am. Do Toy Room proud and get loose! It’s the Monday before Christmas, and you can expect mad scenes all NIGHT LONG.
#Sessionnnnnnn ahead!
If you don’t have a messy selfie with Frank, did you even go to Toy Room?
Ladies get free drinks but book your tables ahead (this will be filled up pretty fast!)
When? Monday, December 23, 2019
Where? Toyroom Dubai, Meydan Racecourse
For reservations, call or WhatsApp +971 52 463 3338 or email reservations@toyroomdxb.com
More info here.