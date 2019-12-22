Lacrim Is Coming To Toy Room And It’s Ladies Night On The SAME Night!

Nouvelle caisse, nouvelle liasse!

Even if you’re not a French speaker, the song A.W.A. is THE club hit you can’t not bounce to.

And it’s about time to make NOISE.

‘Cus Lacrim is flying ouuuut, and if you want to jam to THIS and many of his other hits, and drink the bar dry… (ladies, that’s for you) Toy Room is calling your nammeee.

Lacrim is taking over Dubai’s hottest night club this Monday and it’s about to go down