The Girl Gaming Community Is On The Rise In The Middle East

The top girl gamers from the region came together for an event, (the first of many, hopefully!) to support the girl gamer ecosystem in the Middle East. The girl gamer community is growing, and this Friday, gamers came through the Girl Legion Cup, which included a panel discussion, cool activities and, most importantly, the chance to battle it out for an epic AED20,000 worth of Lenovo vouchers! Brought to you by the good people at Lenovo, it was an epic chance to grow your career in gaming and compete at a girl’s only event. The region’s top gamers game through, and they were amazing to watch in action!

The Girl Legion Cup was held in collaboration with Gamers Hub Middle East in Al Quoz, Dubai It drew gamers from all over the Middle East, including professional gamers, streamers and influencers. With head-to-head battles and 5 of the top games included: PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, League of Legends, Overwatch and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and you could see top gamers compete on the big screen! There was also fun activations, great munch and (the best part) a chance for gamers to meet gamers and learn from each other!

The panel discussion was a brilliant insight into the future of gaming in the Middle East and from the perspective of UAE gamers Muna Al Nuaimi, Strategy Expert – Department of Economic Development, Government of Dubai detailed the emirate’s vision for esports and how to encourage more women to pursue careers in gaming and the wider field of technology. She was joined by Kira, a UAE based Girl Gamer and Streamer, Ranya aka Rita, a Girl Gaming Influencer with more than 200K+ followers on YouTube, and Mariam Maher from Bahrain – one of the first female Pro Gamers in the Middle East, who plays Fortnite professionally for NASR Esports.

The Legion Cup provides girl gamers the platform they deserve

“When people think of gamers, there is often a perception that this is a male-dominated industry. In reality, the split between male and female gamers can be almost equal. As we’re continuing to build the Legion brand, we’ve uncovered a clear gap in terms of events tailored towards female gamers. Our vision is built upon the notion of creating smarter technology for all. To truly achieve this, we’re having to rethink conventions to consider how we can become more representative of an increasingly diverse audience. The Legion Cup marks our first step on this journey, providing female gamers with the platform they deserve to not only interact, but seek out opportunities and thrive. We look forward to evolving the conversation further, with additional events and activities to inspire the next generation of female gamers within our region.” – Claire Carter, Marketing Director and Women in Lenovo Leadership Ambassador, Middle East, Turkey and Africa