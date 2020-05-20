Lightbulb Moment! Eid Gifting Just Levelled Up With These Fab Shoe Styles
Nothing says, “I want to gift you something great” like a pair of shoes… AMIRITE?!
Seriously, our love affair with shoes will NEVER wane and if you’re in search of a fresh Eid gift OR, you know someone who wants to gift you, (lucky you!) luxury shoes should be your go-to.
Perfect for last-minute Eid shopping, every single style at Levelshoes.com can be delivered in the UAE, throughout the GCC and internationally from store to door with zero contact AND if you think someone needs a nudge in the right direction, you can actually create your own wishlist right here and send it to them.
Styles galore: Trainers, mules, heels, loafers, sandals, and have you SEEN how adorable the kiddies shoe selections are?! So much cuteness!
If you’re looking for a thoughtful gift, something memorable, that’s a little bit special… one word: SHOES!
Nudge bae in the right direction, or send this wishlist to someone you want to get a great Eid gift for. This is a new wishlist feature available on Levelshoes.com– Fill it out yourself to send your gifter in the right direction, or share the wishlist with someone else. Go!
Shoes will complete your perfect Eid look, and there’s now an Eid edit for men, women and kids
Jimmy Choo, Malone Souliers and BY FAR, Berluti, Valentino Garavani, Magnanni and more… The gang’s ALL here!
Why not gift THE statement trainer – Check out these Balenciaga kicks for her:
These French luxury sneakers by Daniel Essa are a slick gift for men
WHY were shoes not this cool when we were kids?! Alexander McQueen giving us major kids shoe goals
The important bits:
Levelshoes.com is the UAE’s one-stop-shop for luxury shoes for all ages
All of the styles are available on Levelshoes.com and can be delivered in the UAE, throughout the GCC and internationally from store to door with zero contact
Start your Wishlist here