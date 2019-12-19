BOOM: Free Drinks At Lock Stock Barsha Heights For Gals And Free Entry For All This NYE!
NYE puts a lot of pressure on residents, but why can’t we stick to some good, OG FUN?
A place that specialises in casual, crazy, eclectic energy is Lock, Stock & Barrel Barsha Heights. Oh yes, that initial reaction of yours, we bet you remember all the wild nights had at this fab spot! The venue is going all out with a Lock Stock & Countdown event to ring in the New Year by fusing it with the last ladies’ night of the year.
Helloooooo 2020!
Start the new year on the right track with non-stop dancing, free drinks (for the gals) and an incredible live performance from Gorgeous George
This is where friendships are created and memories last a lifetime
Happy hours, shot prices slashed down and a VIBE that can’t be rivaled
See for yourself!
Goodbye 2019, hello 2020- here’s the unbeatable NYE offer at Lock, Stock & Barrel Barsha Heights
The offer?
Ladies get 3 free drinks from 6 pm – 3am and it’s 21+.
2-for-1 happy hour on selected bevvies from 4-8 pm
12 am Lockdown, where everyone gets 15 minutes of madness with AED19 for selected shots
Timings? 4pm-3am
Where? 8th floor, Grand Millenium Hotel, Barsha Heights
For more info, call 045149195 or email info@lsbdubai.com
*age restriction 21 years