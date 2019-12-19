BOOM: Free Drinks At Lock Stock Barsha Heights For Gals And Free Entry For All This NYE!

NYE puts a lot of pressure on residents, but why can’t we stick to some good, OG FUN?

A place that specialises in casual, crazy, eclectic energy is Lock, Stock & Barrel Barsha Heights. Oh yes, that initial reaction of yours, we bet you remember all the wild nights had at this fab spot! The venue is going all out with a Lock Stock & Countdown event to ring in the New Year by fusing it with the last ladies’ night of the year.

Helloooooo 2020!

Start the new year on the right track with non-stop dancing, free drinks (for the gals) and an incredible live performance from Gorgeous George