Lock Stock JBR Has FREE Entry And Free Drinks For LADIES On NYE And It’s Open Till 4am!

Tell everyone! New Year’s Eve is looming, you’re trying to plan a bangin’ night out, but in tooooo many cases, there’s a hefty price tag attached to your favourite spots. But, no longer friends! The LEGENDS at Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR will not only have FREE entry on the biggest night of the year, but they’re also making it the last ladies night of the decade and giving ladies on the night three drinks on the house. Bow down to this night: Lock, Stock & Countdown is coming and it’s open till 4am!

The bar’s famous Lockdown WILL be taking place Ladies, you can enjoy your free drinks from 6pm until 1am, but that’s not all! There’s also a happy hour on select drinks from 4pm until 8pm, meaning you can get 2-for-1 on all drinks at that time. Is this, or is this not, the early Christmas pressie you’ve been waiting for?! And there’s more. Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR’s now-famous Lockdown means everyone in the bar gets shots for AED19 for 15 minutes of madness to kick off the New Year. Your NYE plans have just been sorted

