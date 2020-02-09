Singles! Lock, Stock & Barrel Is Playing Cupid And Will Find Your Match Right Before Valentine’s Day

Forget feeling bad about being single for Valentine’s Day, because Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR and Barsha Heights has something in store for all us singletons. Lock, Stock & Swipe is back on February 11! Following a huge turn-out last year, this year is set to be AWESOME. Who would have thought hitting up a bar could potentially find you the love of your life? Or at least, a special someone before the clock strikes midnight. Exciting! Big Rossi will be at Lock, Stock & Barrel playing cupid, finding you your best match, with the possibility to win AED1,000 (to spend at the bar!) PLUS, it’s ladies nights with THREE free drinks per chica!

Lock, Stock & Swipe is back and it’s like Tinder IRL! Before heading to your fave Lock, Stock & Swipe location (JBR or Barsha Heights) on Tuesday, Feb 11, message the Lock, Stock & Barrel Barsha Heights or JBR’s Facebook, Instagram or email with the name of the person you nominate and bring them along on the event date. Why’s that? Well, your mate won’t see the lineup or speak to them. Think of it like a swipe right or left situation, left for no and right for yes, just fill the three seats, ask a question each and choose your perfect type. What a way to spend a Tuesday night? A potential love match, AED1,000 (on spends) and exciting time with 3 free drinks for the girls.

Head to LSB JBR this Feb 11 to be hit by cupid’s arrow like nevaa before

Switch up your usual ladies nights This is where it’s at. LSB JBR will be all jazzed up with good music, live bands, great starters, main dishes and options for drinks. And 3 free drinks for a post-work de-stress? AMAZING!

This is where you want to be pre-Valentines!