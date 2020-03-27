Stay In Some Of Dubai’s Most Luxurious Rentals With A 45% Discounted Rate

Ever wondered what it would feel like to live in a beach-front home on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah? Step right up.

‘Maison Privee‘ has that option (and heaps more) and it’s the go-to when you need a luxurious rental, MINUS the hassle of a long term lease.

If you’re a commitment-phobe, and the idea of a year-long lease doesn’t sit well with you in the current climate, then this is ideal. In less peculiar times, it’s also handy if you’ve got family coming for a vacay, for business trips or simply for any stay over a couple of days.

GOALS: Dreamy hand-picked accommodation in premium buildings live on Maison Privee