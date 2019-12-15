Make Room For Two Of The Hottest Brunches In Town At This Totally Luxe Palm Hotel
The Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai needs no introduction.
A jewel on the five-star Dubai hotel scene, and the definition of luxury, the hotel literally has no equal when it comes to its show-stopping extravagance at every corner.
But what about its restos?
From my experience, they’re much of the same. I spent an evening at all’onda, a seriously stylish Venetian restaurant with indoor and rooftop seating and both Dubai skyline and Arabian Gulf views. I promise you this, views in town don’t get much better than this, coupled with the fact that they’ve got TWO brunches happening every weekend, gives you all the more reason to try this out.
Tables fill fast at both the Thursday and Saturday brunches
The CosaNostra brunch at all’onda is a thoroughly classy evening affair
You would visit all’onda simple to pour over the stunning interiors, but it’s the elegant spread which combines Venetian cuisine with Asian influences that sets this brunch heads and shoulders over so many others.
Tuck into fresh sushi, cicchetti pass around dishes, and indulgent Green Tea-Misu and Cherry Meringue desserts… And how good does a drinks list of Aperol Spritz and Negroni sound?! *BRB, books immediately.
When? Thursdays, 8pm – 11pm
How much?AED295 soft, AED345 house, AED450 sparkling
End your weekend on an elegant note at the Casanova Brunch
A theatrical party brunch on a Saturday has never looked so good. all’onda is the type of restaurant that would fit in perfectly in a stylish Italian town, and with food that resembles art, a social atmosphere and views for days, this is the perfect Saturday brunch to make an impression. Party with friends, or a romantic dinner for two, this design-lead restaurant is perfect for both.
When? Saturday, from 8pm to 11pm
How much?AED295 soft, AED 45 House, AED450sparkling
The best bit? You can get buy-one-get-one-free on sparkling packages. Dream!
The important bits:
Bookings: Call 04 248 8870 or email reservations@allondadxb.com
Where? 6th floor, Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai, Palm Jumeriah