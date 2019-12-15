Make Room For Two Of The Hottest Brunches In Town At This Totally Luxe Palm Hotel

The Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai needs no introduction.

A jewel on the five-star Dubai hotel scene, and the definition of luxury, the hotel literally has no equal when it comes to its show-stopping extravagance at every corner.

But what about its restos?

From my experience, they’re much of the same. I spent an evening at all’onda, a seriously stylish Venetian restaurant with indoor and rooftop seating and both Dubai skyline and Arabian Gulf views. I promise you this, views in town don’t get much better than this, coupled with the fact that they’ve got TWO brunches happening every weekend, gives you all the more reason to try this out.

Tables fill fast at both the Thursday and Saturday brunches