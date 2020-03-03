5 Ways The Maldives Is The Perfect Getaway For Everyone And Not Just Honeymooners

All too often travellers associate island travel with needing to be with a partner, romanticising the beauty of seclusion with some alone time. Especially with the Maldives, a small island nation in South Asia, that has revolutionised the meaning of travel with its exclusivity and familiar floating villas on crystal blue waters. Don’t get me wrong, although I’d one day love to visit it with a potential bae- that wouldn’t stop me from heading out there anyway- because there’s SO much more to do.

Dare to do the most in one of the most beautiful places the world has to offer JA Manafaru Maldives has been a revered tropical resort for couples, families, kids and even solo travellers- proving that anyone and everyone should go at least once. Experience it all.

5. Bond with your family with no distractions See, one of the many beauties of this discreet island location is that it’s the perfect place to sign off. Get your kids on a flight and spend time together before social media and its distracting ways takes over. This doesn’t mean you won’t get those perfect ‘gram photos but it does mean, that you’ll feel less and less inclined to post seeing as you’re in one of the most beautiful sights of the world. Biking, trying underwater activities, dining and playing games with the whole family. Now’s the time to celebrate family bonding through a variety of experiences where NO one can say no. Do it.

4. True foodies won’t want to miss out on the cuisine galore With six restaurants and a bar under its belt, set in the untouched island of Maalva Govahi is the destination to appease ones’ tastebuds. Ocean Grill is for the lobster buffets, a feast for all with options for grilled meat, just the way one would like. If you’re into the fancy feels of a cheese and grape night, head over to The Cellar, located underground at the hotel with an extensive array of grape collection. Authentic Maldivian cuisine is available at Kakuni Restaurant, or for Italian food lovers, the family can opt for home-made pizzas by the pool at Andiamo Bistro. Whatever cuisine, it seems this island resort has options with an Asian restaurant at Infinity pool bar and tapas at Horizon Lounge. Yum!

3. Relax and unwind with a morning yoga sesh, time at the spa or an outdoor massage For peace of mind, body and soul- go and rejuvenate at the tropical resort’s awesome spa service selection.

2. An adventure like no other awaits at this island paradise Parasail, kite surf, jet ski or even snorkel and discover the underwater mysticism of the Maldivian coral reef. Or how ’bout a turtle quest adventure, or dolphin cruises (yep, they’re available too!) JA Manafaru is home to MANY activities, all on one island, like catching a movie in their outdoor cinema, gazing at the starts or dining outdoors while being entertained by live acts and performers. If you’re a creative looking for some alone time, you got it. Want to meet new people in a faraway place like they do in the movies? You got it. Remember, the thrill-seeking starts within, JA Manafaru just happens to provide everything else necessary to take the steps forward.

1. Fitness, a taste for new cuisine, seclusion, LOADS of things to do plus unlimited food choices This is an adventure just waiting to happen.