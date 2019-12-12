Not A Drill: You Can Get Cashback On All Dining Spends You Make

Are you a foodie? (Read: Someone who thinks about food 24/7.)

Do you spend your weekdays eyeing up different resto options, browsing menus and reviews so you know EXACTLY what you’re ordering when you get there… or do you spend your weeknights tucked up with takeout?

Well, food lovin’ friends, you’re not alone, and this post is one for you.

Mashreq Bank was thinking of Dubai food lovers when they put this deal together! You DO need to have a Mashreq Credit Card to avail of the deal, but once you hear the benefits, you’ll agree it’s worth considering.

So without further ado…

You can get a guaranteed 15% Cashback up to AED300 per month on all your dining spends INCLUDING online food delivery. Get in!