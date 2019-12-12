Not A Drill: You Can Get Cashback On All Dining Spends You Make
Are you a foodie? (Read: Someone who thinks about food 24/7.)
Do you spend your weekdays eyeing up different resto options, browsing menus and reviews so you know EXACTLY what you’re ordering when you get there… or do you spend your weeknights tucked up with takeout?
Well, food lovin’ friends, you’re not alone, and this post is one for you.
Mashreq Bank was thinking of Dubai food lovers when they put this deal together! You DO need to have a Mashreq Credit Card to avail of the deal, but once you hear the benefits, you’ll agree it’s worth considering.
So without further ado…
You can get a guaranteed 15% Cashback up to AED300 per month on all your dining spends INCLUDING online food delivery. Get in!
There is no limit on restaurants or websites
So wherever your cravings take you, you can tuck in and earn Cashback!
And getting set up is simple as.
Simply opt-in here (or SMS ‘DINE’ to 4250) and ensure you’ve got a monthly spend of AED3,000 on the Credit Card to qualify for the offer.
This is one of the biggest dining offers with no limitation on restaurants available in Dubai right now, FYI!
Get 15% Cashback up to AED300 on all your dining spend, thank us later
The important bits
Offer available until January 31, 2020
Simply spend AED3,000 or more on your Mashreq Credit Card in a month to be eligible for the offer in that month.
More info here