WOW! WIN A Free 5-Day Trip To Mauritius With ALL – Accor Live Limitless
January blues, what blues? 2020 is here and you might be about to win an all-expense paid, 5-day trip to the luxurious So Sofitel Mauritius. *Already starts dreaming of white sandy beaches.
A holiday can do wonders. The perfect way to kickstart a well-rounded health and wellness program that teaches you good habits to nudge you closer to a healthy lifestyle, with a chance to travel and explore a new place at the same time! *Nods inwardly.
And this trip has it all. A proper dose of health and fitness activities, an introduction to the world of wellbeing, a few days of ‘me time’ with a focus on mindfulness, or a specially crafted program to give you a complete health reboot, ALL – Accor Live Limitless has the perfect, all-inclusive retreat to improve your mind, body and soul.
This is a DREAM vacay. Tempted? Take the quiz at the bottom of this post to enter!
ALL is Accor’s new lifestyle loyalty programme, a digital gateway to “ALL of Accor”, specially designed to offer enriched rewards, exceptional lifestyle services and global experiences across all of its international brands based on the three prime passion points of entertainment, culinary & dining, and sports.
Accor Live Limitless Retreat Program lets you focus on you
Accor Live Limitless retreat program is an opportunity to take some time out for yourself, focus on your health and fitness, enhance your wellbeing and treat yourself to some ‘me time’ within the luxurious surrounds of Mauritius, the pearl of the Indian Ocean.
The retreat will allow you to enjoy a range of experiences, customised to suit you.
The program will offer perspective-altering experiences, sunrise yoga sessions, fitness bootcamps, therapeutic treatments such as massage, spa visits, wellness sessions including holistic workshops on nutrition, meditation and mindfulness, and incorporate health-promoting activities and off-site excursions such as scuba diving, snorkelling and kite surfing.
So basically, everything you could possibly think of to make up a dream vacation… And, wait for it, there’s more!
Rest assured that there will be enough time for you to explore the local area, relax by the pool, unwind by the shores of Le Morne and Flic en Flac beach, or within the tranquil atmosphere of SO Sofitel Mauritius.
Accor Live Limitless is giving you a chance to win an international trip to this incredible destination with all expenses paid!
And entry is easy.
Simply take the quiz at the bottom of this post for your chance to win. The quiz is open to all. You have until January 20 to enter and the retreat will take place between January 26 – 30, 2020.
The all-important prize deets:
- Get flown out to Mauritius to experience wellness and vacation in the beautiful south coast of the island for free.
- Spend 5 days & 4 nights at the all-inclusive SO Sofitel Mauritius Hotel
Take part in a host of health and wellness promoting activities with a full schedule on and off-site.
5 days & 4 nights, and they’ve thought of EVERYTHING
- Day 1: Hotel check-in, some ‘you time’ for the afternoon and hotel exploration followed by a dinner at the main resto.
- Day 2: Healthy breakfast, morning beach yoga, a luxe spa experience, lunch with a ‘Delight’ concept and then dinner at La Plage.
- Day 3: Full-day trip around the destination, then sundowners at So Sofitel L’Imperial, ending with a cocktail-making class.
- Day 4: Water sports at La Vallee des Couleurs (with quad, ziplines and more), a Mauritian evening and Sega show at the main restaurant Le Flamboyant.
- Day 5: Checkouts and final adieus to this beautiful paradise.
Participate before January 20, 2020.
Open to: All
Don’t even think about it. Take this quiz immediately!
You also get the opportunity to meet ‘fluencers who will be joining you from across the globe, to Mauritius and experience the island life with Accor’s Live Limitless retreat program. What an experience1