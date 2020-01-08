WOW! WIN A Free 5-Day Trip To Mauritius With ALL – Accor Live Limitless

January blues, what blues? 2020 is here and you might be about to win an all-expense paid, 5-day trip to the luxurious So Sofitel Mauritius. *Already starts dreaming of white sandy beaches.

A holiday can do wonders. The perfect way to kickstart a well-rounded health and wellness program that teaches you good habits to nudge you closer to a healthy lifestyle, with a chance to travel and explore a new place at the same time! *Nods inwardly.

And this trip has it all. A proper dose of health and fitness activities, an introduction to the world of wellbeing, a few days of ‘me time’ with a focus on mindfulness, or a specially crafted program to give you a complete health reboot, ALL – Accor Live Limitless has the perfect, all-inclusive retreat to improve your mind, body and soul.

This is a DREAM vacay. Tempted? Take the quiz at the bottom of this post to enter!

ALL is Accor’s new lifestyle loyalty programme, a digital gateway to “ALL of Accor”, specially designed to offer enriched rewards, exceptional lifestyle services and global experiences across all of its international brands based on the three prime passion points of entertainment, culinary & dining, and sports.