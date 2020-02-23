There’s A Class Event In Dubai For Those Thinking About Upgrading Their Career With An MBA

You’ve finished high school, phew, university too, double phew but who knew that even after finding a career to go with what you studied- you gradually realise that getting to the career goal or position of your dreams, actually requires a bit more knowledge. That’s when the MBA degree, oh the MBA, has been revered as the optimum solution for those who want to get ahead, get organised and be solution-oriented. Lucky for those who are sure (or unsure), there’s a high-profile QS MBA Networking event taking place in Dubai on February 28, where industry experts, admissions directors from top Business Schools and extra help has been added to attendees so you’re informed on the relevance of an MBA in today’s competitive job market. Level up in life and do it YOUR own way When considering the expense, the type of program, duration and university for your MBA- it’s all too easy to get caught up with the lack of information or information overload but understanding HOW an MBA can benefit you in more ways than one is a factor that will help simplify things for you.

Confused? Go to an event that’ll help you make the right decision It’s unnerving and sometimes we can be the culprit of creating limits to the things we can do, so if you’ve been cruising back-and-forth, this is for you. This all ’rounder event will have you meet professionals from many international and regional universities, get to talk, listen in on discussions about what type of programme works best for you, learn of the costs, and the return of investment (because essentially, it is an investment on yourself!), and whether or not you want to study full-time, part-time, online or through distance-learning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QS Top Universities (@topunis) on Feb 8, 2020 at 6:01am PST

What are the benefits of getting your MBA? Sit down with yourself and really conceptualise what you want to gain out of an MBA because chances are you’re unaware that there’s more to it than just adding more veracity to your role. Aside from the money aspect that an MBA can get you post-graduating, there are a lot of traits and skills you will learn, that you’ll be able to take with you wherever you go like expanding your skill-set now with MORE access to educational content (in the world of business, it keeps expanding), be able to be more flexible with your management style and advanced (hello senior positions!), graduating from an MBA will make you more revered for better job opportunities, it will increase your business network and is great for personal development.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QS Top Universities (@topunis) on Jan 28, 2020 at 7:15am PST

Invest in yourself and see the valuable return come to life It is said that when you invest in an MBA and all that comes with it financially, mentally and time-wise; that the great thing is, it isn’t a risk, at all. You get what you’ve given, hard work and all, plus a payback that is guaranteed in approximately 51 months, at least according to the global average, that is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QS Top Universities (@topunis) on Jan 29, 2020 at 9:10am PST